IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
2020-10-21 16:34:00
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • An average of US 10Y and 30Y Treasury yields has hit its highest since early June, taking out the ceiling established in late August Confidence in a fiscal package seems to be being relayed in bonds for the time being Meanwhile the anti-risk #USD took another hit over past 24hr https://t.co/v57YghhBcM
  • The Australian Dollar is once again testing a critical support zone and we’re looking for inflection this week. Get your $AUD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/zyxHlea9B5 https://t.co/VVjFK87qrI
  • Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop Read the latest article from @PeterHanksFX here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/Nasdaq-100-Outlook-Tesla-Beats-Earnings-Expectations-Shares-Pop.html
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Debelle Speech due at 22:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-21
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/canadian-dollar-forecast-usd-cad-stalls-gbp-cad-nzd-cad-soar.html $USDCAD $GBPCAD $NZDCAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/SYgE2SbDXR
  • RT @FxWestwater: IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate - via @DailyFX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/21/IBEX-35-Forecast-Index-on-its-Backfoot-as-Virus-Cases-Accelerate.html https://t.co/k…
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1924.44 (+0.01%), #Aluminum 1834.50 (-1.03%), and #Copper 6899.00 (+1.76%) [delayed]
  • Earnings season has begun and the Dow Jones will await reports from some of its key components. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gR6bcnWFQ9 https://t.co/5IosAN94FS
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.54% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.99% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/SXvidFvVIV
  • Fed's Bullard says negative rates are not viewed as being a good option in the U.S. - BBG
IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate

IBEX 35 Forecast: Index on its Backfoot as Virus Cases Accelerate

2020-10-21 21:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

IBEX 35 Index, Covid, Economic Outlook - Talking Points:

  • IBEX 35 Index drops as Covid infections accelerate
  • Index continues to underperform regional peers
  • GDP outlook and deficit pose headwinds for economy

The Ibex 35 Index finished Wednesday’s trading session on its backfoot – down 1.67% – amid a worsening outbreak of Covid infections across the country and the broader European Union. Year to date performance for the Spanish index sits nearly -29 percent lower. This compares to the Euro Stoxx 50 index at -15 percent, and the FTSE 100 at -23 percent.

IBEX 35 Index (Daily Price Chart)

IBEX 35 Price Chart

Created with TradingView

While other EU countries are seeing rising cases, Spain continues to size an outsized rate of infections. The total case count rose above the 1 million-mark Wednesday afternoon, as Spain’s Health Ministry reported 16,973 new confirmed cases. A new round of prevention measures, including perhaps government mandated shutdowns, is likely to keep any bullish momentum from forming in the index.

Cumulative Covid-19 cases in Key European Economies

Cumulative covid cases Spain EU

Source: Our World in Data

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Spain’s budgetary problems also pose a problem for its economy – a problem that existed before the pandemic, and now exacerbated by it with the loss of economic output. Spain does plan to use just over 70 billion in grants made available from the EU recovery fund. However, it is not clear yet if Spain will accept more funding in the form of loans from the EU. The existing budgetary concerns are possibly giving Spanish policy makers concern over adding to the deficit.

IMF Economic Outlook Projections

IMF Economic Outlook

Source: IMF World Economic Outlook

Moreover, Spain faces one of the deepest economic contractions within the Euro Area according to the IMF’s latest economic outlook projections, with this year’s drop in GDP forecasted at -12.8%. However, the IMF expects Spain to outperform for 2021 with a projected 7.2% climb in growth versus France at 6.0%, and Germany at 4.2%. A value play could be argued at current prices, but the uncertainty given the virus and other factors in play would make that a highly uncertain gamble.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Contributor for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Tesla Beats Earnings Expectations, Shares Pop
2020-10-21 21:35:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Extends Gains, Brexit Talks to Resume
2020-10-21 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

IBEX 35