British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
EUR/USD Eyes One-Month High, SURE Bonds Garner Huge Demand
2020-10-20 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-20 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Monthly Range as Fed Outlines Outcome Based Guidance
2020-10-21 05:00:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data
2020-10-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
IG Client Sentiment Data Sending Bearish Signals for USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD | Webinar
2020-10-20 12:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Worth going along to this...@ShaunMurison_IG knows his stuff!! https://t.co/FH5vEXVLrk
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/o7vhN7kh5c
  • #Bitcoin breaking towards the August high as RSI surges into overbought territory for the first time since August A push to test the 2019 high (13764) could be on the cards if price can breach the 12,500 mark #BTC https://t.co/ANMEn7O5kg https://t.co/g1hTFENvW4
  • EU's Barnier says it is possible to find a compromise on level playing field, adds that an agreement is within reach $GBP
  • EU's Barnier says it takes two to reach a deal $GBP
  • EU's Barnier says a deal is within reach if both sides are willing to compromise $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.87%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5ceG7kdQ3s
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/AyM4cSDXtC
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.46% Gold: 0.64% Oil - US Crude: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HdkcnCBndK
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.52% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.44% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Lh2TJjviR7
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Dire UK Borrowing Data

2020-10-21 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • UK public sector borrowing in the first half of the current financial year was more than six times the figure a year earlier due to the economic cost of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Official data also showed that public-sector debt rose further above the £2 trillion level and reached its highest as a percentage of GDP since 1960.
  • UK inflation in September rose to 0.5% from 0.2%.
  • Nonetheless, GBP/USD held its ground as “risk-on” assets benefited from rising hopes that a US fiscal stimulus package can be agreed.
  • The FTSE 100 index, though, is falling back.
Advertisement

GBP/USD edging up despite poor UK economic data

GBP/USD largely ignored a very poor set of UK borrowing, debt and inflation data early Wednesday, suggesting some continuing underlying vigor as “risk-on” assets benefited from rising hopes of a US fiscal stimulus package, and economic strength in China.

There are also hopes that US-China relations could improve if Joe Biden wins the US Presidential election on November 3.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (October 16-21, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 falls back, Brexit talks still a focus

By contrast, the FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks was weaker in early trading Wednesday and there was mixed news on possible trade deals. While the EU-UK negotiations on their relationship once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 continue to show no signs of progress, the US and the UK have launched a new round of talks focused on goods and tariffs.

FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 9% -2%
Weekly 24% -25% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

UK borrowing, debt and inflation all rise

Turning to the UK economy, the cost of the coronavirus pandemic was evident in a very poor set of borrowing, debt and inflation data released Wednesday before the UK markets opened. Government borrowing in the first half of the 2020/21 fiscal year was more than six times the level a year earlier due to the cost of supporting the UK economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public sector debt climbed further above £2 trillion to 103.5% of GDP, the highest debt/GDP ratio since 1960.

However, the potentially negative impact of the borrowing and debt data was offset by the news that UK inflation rose to 0.5% year/year in September, up from 0.2% in August.

UK borrowing, inflation data.

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

You can find a guide to reading an economic calendar here

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
Crude Oil Prices Edge Higher on Weaker US Dollar, EIA Report in Focus
2020-10-21 06:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, Netflix Misses, Nikkei 225 May Rise
Nasdaq 100 Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, Netflix Misses, Nikkei 225 May Rise
2020-10-21 02:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Dollar-Yen Undermined by Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-20 20:35:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Stalls in Anticipation of Stimulus Outcome
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Stalls in Anticipation of Stimulus Outcome
2020-10-20 14:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
FTSE 100
Mixed