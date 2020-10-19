News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance
2020-10-19 18:04:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-19 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound Remains Precarious- GBP/USD Levels
2020-10-19 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
2020-10-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.18% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1xOhZKKHS5
  • #Sterling Outlook: #Pound Rebound Remains Precarious- $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/Jn06MasoAG https://t.co/6soUcJMuew
  • It’s been another bearish start to the week for the US Dollar, and in USD/CAD, this has helped the pair to push back down to a key area of support. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/S7ORVBdGNn https://t.co/BmARv9KHvl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7gWUZ6wiEB
  • Here is the Google Trends standing of two systemically important fundamental themes that I believe are vying for principal market control right now: 'election volatility' and 'stimulus hopes' https://t.co/8jHwn7LRoz
  • Fed's Bostic says labor market may not return to pre-virus level before the end of 2021 - BBG
  • Whether or not an earnest reflection of global capital flowing into China owing to the appeal of its growth/return potential or an effort to project that enthusiasm, $USDCNH is still on the verge of breaking another multi-year support https://t.co/pG8O0E8GW6
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 18:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • $DXY $USD | US Dollar turning higher off intraday lows with stocks staying under pressure so far during Monday's trading session. https://t.co/vE1uTGIksA
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance

2020-10-19 18:04:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/USD Outlook

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Renewed Hopes for US Stimulus Weighs on Dollar Strength

The need for additional Fiscal stimulus in the US is becoming a matter of urgency as the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, combined with an increase in the number of initial jobless claims, continues to weigh on investor sentiment. After hopes of additional support faded last week, optimism resurfaced after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her intentions to reach an agreement with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin within the next 48 hours, should an agreement be possible before the US presidential election on 3 November, which is likely to be an additional driver for price action.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the staggering number of new Covid-19 related cases, has resulted in the reimplementation of lockdown restrictions throughout Europe, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, creating a new threat to business activity and overall economic recovery. An additional variance of concern, is the Brexit deadline which is fast approaching, with diminishing hopes that a deal will be reached between Europe and the United Kingdom.

EUR/USD Honors Key Fibonacci Levels

After recovering from March 2020 lows, price action favored the bulls, until reaching a wall of resistance on 1 September at the psychological level of 1.2000, where bears exerted downward pressure, breaking below 1.1700, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (between Jan 2017 low and Feb 2018 high), which now remains as support, while the trendline has provided additional resistance for the major currency pair.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 20
( 02:10 GMT )
James Stanley’s Price Action Webinar
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

MACD Crosses Below Zero

From a short-term perspective, the four-hour chart now highlights prices trading above the 50-period Moving Average (MA), while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has crossed below the zero line, possible indication that the uptrend may continue, at least for the short-term.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD 4 Hour Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/USD Strategy Ahead

Currently, the psychological level of 1.8 continues to hold s resistance with a break above, leading to the 61.8% retracement of the short-term move becoming a level of interest.

On the contrary, break below 1.176 (the 38.2% Fibonacci of the short-term move), my see downward pressure exerted until the 23.6% retracement level comes into play at 1.17061.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Rand (ZAR) Update: Funding the Recovery Plan, Budget Speech in Focus
Rand (ZAR) Update: Funding the Recovery Plan, Budget Speech in Focus
2020-10-19 11:30:00
Silver Price (XAGUSD) Rallying Through Short-Term Trend Resistance
Silver Price (XAGUSD) Rallying Through Short-Term Trend Resistance
2020-10-19 10:28:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
2020-10-19 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Challenge Chart Resistance After Chinese Economic Data
Crude Oil Prices Challenge Chart Resistance After Chinese Economic Data
2020-10-19 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish