British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-18 16:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Challenge Chart Resistance After Chinese Economic Data
2020-10-19 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-18 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: Eyeing Chinese Data, US Earnings
2020-10-19 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: Failure to Test Monthly Low Warns of Range Bound Prices
2020-10-19 05:00:00
Gold to Retain Inverse Relationship to USD on Dovish Fed Guidance
2020-10-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
2020-10-19 08:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: €-1.74B Previous: €-0.31B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (SEP) Actual: -1.2% Expected: -1.1% Previous: -1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • Wow, not good at all.... https://t.co/TO1ADeAUpN
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NKtTmFSF5l
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €-0.31B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (SEP) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.1% Previous: -1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.56% Gold: 0.55% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ykS4cbH0wS
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Xu9agwxX60
  • #SP500 Index to Track Progress on US Stimulus Ahead of Deadline - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/19/SP-500-Index-to-Track-Progress-on-US-Stimulus-Ahead-of-Deadline.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $SPX $ES https://t.co/O7v0q3uAVr
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/UVvf51HiVP https://t.co/yJ5IOqSf64
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling

2020-10-19 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

EU/UK Trade, Vaccine Talks and GBP/USD Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Chief EU-UK trade negotiators will speak today.
  • Covid-19 vaccine already being produced.
  • IG client sentiment is mixed.
Advertisement

UK chief negotiator Lord Frost will speak with his EU counterpart today over the phone, and not face-to-face as originally planned after PM Boris Johnson appeared to have pulled the plug on negotiations last Friday. The UK PM said at the end of last week that insufficient progress had been made in the talks and that the country should ready itself to leave without a deal, although talks could continue if there was ‘some fundamental change of approach’. Sterling continues to trade as if a basic deal will be struck with cable trading back towards 1.3000 again.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our New Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

There may be a Covid-19 vaccine available in the UK by the end of the year if recent media reports are correct. The pharmaceutical giant is said to already be producing its vaccine and storing it in Belgium and up to 40 million doses may be available for the UK by the end of the year, despite it not yet being officially sanctioned. Another vaccine, produced by Astra Zeneca and Oxford University, is also said to be close to being rolled out, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

Negative Interest Rates – Can They Stimulate The Economy?

GBP/USD is picking up on the mildly positive news in early trade and trades around 1.2960. The 20-day simple moving average continues to act as support for the pair with the 50-dma at just under 1.3000 the next level of resistance. Above here, a break and close above 1.3084 would see the pair turning further positive.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (March – October 19, 2020)

British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 8% 9%
Weekly 9% -12% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data shows 44.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.22 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.39% higher than yesterday and 13.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.76% higher than yesterday and 11.48% lower from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Challenge Chart Resistance After Chinese Economic Data
Crude Oil Prices Challenge Chart Resistance After Chinese Economic Data
2020-10-19 06:00:00
LIVE: Australian Dollar in Focus on China GDP Data
LIVE: Australian Dollar in Focus on China GDP Data
2020-10-19 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: Eyeing Chinese Data, US Earnings
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: Eyeing Chinese Data, US Earnings
2020-10-19 00:00:00
ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Index Tags Resistance, Will it Rally?
ASX 200 Price Forecast: Aussie Index Tags Resistance, Will it Rally?
2020-10-16 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish