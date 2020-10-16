News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Outlook: Vulnerable to Further Losses on Muted Inflation
2020-10-16 06:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-15 20:20:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
2020-10-16 05:00:00
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds on Stimulus Hopes, Nikkei 225 May Lead Asia Lower
2020-10-16 02:00:00
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall on US Retail Sales and Sentiment Data
2020-10-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coils into October Range- GLD Technicals
2020-10-15 15:30:00
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Focused on Boris Johnson Decision
2020-10-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-15 20:20:00
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
UK PM Johnson Concludes that the UK Should Get Ready for No-Deal Style Deal, GBP Falls

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Indecisive as Political Pressure Intensifies

South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Indecisive as Political Pressure Intensifies

2020-10-16 11:33:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/ZAR Outlook:

Political Pressure Intensifies

Although South Africa is still experiencing the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the emerging market, which was already in a recession prior to the pandemic, is struggling to recover and regain investor confidence. Following on from Cyril Ramaphosa’s unveiling of an economic recovery plan yesterday, the market reaction reiterated the fact that investors are losing confident in the government’s ability to carry out these plans. While income disparities and political instability are additional factors to consider, it appears as if South Africa’s road ahead is definitely not going to be an easy one.

Meanwhile, with only 18 days to go until the US presidential elections, the uncertainty around additional stimulus is raising concerns regarding the economy’s ability to recover.

USD/ZAR Remains Confined to Key Fibonacci Levels

From a technical standpoint, the weekly chart below highlights how the Fibonacci retracement levels (From 30 Dec 2019 low to 6 April 2020 high), have formed support and resistance levels for the pair, with price action trading in an area of confluency between these levels.

Currently, price action appears to be confined by the 50% retracement level of this move at 16.64, holding both bulls and bears at bay.

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Stochastic Nears Oversold Territory

From a short-term perspective, the four hour chart below now highlights the stochastic nearing oversold territory after crossing the 80 mark from above. Should it fall below 20, this may be a possible indication that the trend may reverse towards the upside or that the downward trend may be losing momentum, at least in the short term.

USD/ZAR Four Hour Chart

USD/ZAR 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

USD/ZAR Strategy Ahead

As long as price action remains above 16.50, the 50% Fibonacci retracement remains as resistance at 16.65. If this level is broken, further upside may prevail with the next resistance level around the psychological level of 17.00.

On the other hand, a break below may push price action towards the next level of support at 16.10, the 23.6% retracement of the long-term move.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USD/ZAR