News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Confined to Fibonacci Support Amid Economic Woes
2020-10-15 11:14:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2020-10-15 05:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt
2020-10-14 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
2020-10-15 08:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • French President* https://t.co/Uz02ceNgAk
  • French PM Macron adds that he hopes to finalise Brexit deal in coming weeks
  • French PM Macron says French fishermen cannot be sacrificed $EUR
  • RT @IGTV: #Brexit: how to trade $GBP as the talks continue. Listen as @MartinSEssex from @DailyFX and @VictoriaS_IG discuss what would diff…
  • US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reiterates that a deal on coronavirus bill prior to election will be hard to get done, but will keep trying - CNBC
  • 🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (SEP) Actual: $ -2.72B Expected: $-3.3B Previous: $-6.77B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (OCT) Actual: 32.3 Expected: 14 Previous: 15 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (10/OCT) Actual: 898K Expected: 825K Previous: 840K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (10/OCT) Actual: 866.25K Previous: 857K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-15
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/BQchZe5oK4
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Confined to Fibonacci Support Amid Economic Woes

Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Confined to Fibonacci Support Amid Economic Woes

2020-10-15 11:14:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/USD Outlook:

Brexit and US elections Hinder Investor Sentiment

The economic implications of the Coronavirus pandemic continue to weigh down on the world’s two largest economies as the second wave of the virus remains a hindrance to economic recovery. As France and Northern Ireland implement additional lockdown restrictions to curb the intensified number of new Covid-19 related cases, German chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that Germany cannot afford a second lockdown.

Advertisement

This comes at a time where political pressure looms ahead of Brexit as well as the US presidential election.Brexit negotiations are once again underway in a two-day summit being held in Brussels, after Boris Johnson previously stated that today would be the deadline for a deal to be possible. Now, it appears that a decision should be made by the end of the week which may be an additional driver of price action.

Meanwhile, in America, hopes of additional stimulus have faded as US Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, indicated that it is highly unlikely that a second coronavirus relief bill would be released before the elections on 3 November 2020.

EUR/USD Confined to Key Fibonacci Levels

On the technical front, the weekly chart below highlights how the Fibonacci levels have kept both bulls and bears at bay, providing support and resistance for themajor currency pair. Currently, the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the medium-term move (2 Jan 2017 low to 12 Feb 2018 high), has formed an area of confluency, with price action trading between these levels for the past 3 months. However, after failing to break through the psychological level of 1.2000, prices have retraced back to the 38.2% level at 1.17101.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 15
( 15:10 GMT )
James Stanley’s Price Action Webinar
Trader's Toolbox: How to Identify Price Trends with Trader Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

MACD Crosses Below Zero as Bear Flag Forms

From a short-term perspective, the daily chart below indicates the possibility of a bear flag formation, with a Doji appearing just below. After a period of consolidation, this may indicate that further downside may occur should prices break below the area of support mentioned above. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), has crossed below the zero-line, a possible indication that the pair may be in oversold territory or that the momentum of the downtrend may be slowing down.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
What is the biggest mistake made by traders?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/USD Strategy Ahead

Should bulls manage to break away from current support, the next resistance level may be found at 1.1750 which provided support for the pair between July and September. If prices rise above this level, the psychological level of 1.18, will be the next level of interest.

On the contrary, should bears maintain favor, pushing below current support, the 23.6% retracement of the short-term move (March 2020 low to September 2020 high), may provide additional support at 1.16838, with 1.16 being the next support level.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Outlook - US Dollar Strength Driving USD/MXN Higher
Mexican Peso Outlook - US Dollar Strength Driving USD/MXN Higher
2020-10-15 11:00:00
DAX, S&P 500 Forecast: Resurgence in COVID Cases Fuels Sell Off
DAX, S&P 500 Forecast: Resurgence in COVID Cases Fuels Sell Off
2020-10-15 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
2020-10-15 08:00:00
Bitcoin Outlook Buoyed by Inflation Expectations, Biden Lead
Bitcoin Outlook Buoyed by Inflation Expectations, Biden Lead
2020-10-15 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed