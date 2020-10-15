News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape Amid Failure to Test Monthly Low
2020-10-15 05:10:00
Euro Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Defends Monthly Open Support
2020-10-14 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt
2020-10-14 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU Leaders' Meeting to Determine Next Move in GBP/USD, FTSE
2020-10-15 08:00:00
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
DAX, S&P 500 Forecast: Resurgence in COVID Cases Fuels Sell Off

DAX, S&P 500 Forecast: Resurgence in COVID Cases Fuels Sell Off

2020-10-15 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD Analysis & News

  • DAX Sold Heavily, September Low Ahead
  • S&P 500 Back Below 3500
A sea of red across the equity space with the recent blue wave trade unwinding as equities, USD shorts and bonds yields take a hit. The resurgence in COVID cases across Europe and the UK have prompted renewed restrictions with France imposing a night-time curfew, while the UK is set announce tier 2 measures for London has led to risk sentiment deteriorating.

STOXX 600 (-2.3%), FTSE 100 (-2.3%), DAX (-3%)

DAX Sold Heavily, September Low Ahead

Heavy selling for the DAX with the index seeing its largest fall since Sep 21st, which in turn has put the September low in focus at 12.341. A break below opens the door to the 200DMA at 12,162. Yesterday, Chancellor Merkel announced tougher restrictions in light of record daily increases in COVID cases. Alongside this, as markets also keep a close eye on the upcoming election, with volatility set to increase, bounce backs are expected to be shallow and thus see the DAX remaining soft in the weeks ahead.

DAX 30 Chart: Daily Time Frame

DAX, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Resurgence in COVID Cases Fuels Sell Off

Source: Refinitiv

S&P 500 Back Below 3500

US futures on the backfoot as risk sentiment takes a turn for the worst, which sees the S&P 500 retracing to 3443 (61.8% fib of Sep 3rd - 24th drop). In turn, a break below raises the risk of a fall to 3430 before the psychological 3400 level. Alongside this, with comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin that a stimulus package before the election is unlikely, upside may be hard to come by in the short-term.

