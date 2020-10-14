AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie-Dollar Eyes Key Data on Deck

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Defends Monthly Open Support
2020-10-14 15:30:00
Nasdaq Holds, S&P 500 Drops and Dollar Rallies: Stimulus, GDP and Trade Wars
2020-10-14 03:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar
2020-10-14 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: Deal Optimism Stokes British Pound Rally - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2020-10-14 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses
2020-10-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD may be problematic for CAD-bulls given proximity to the 1.3000 psychological level. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/VtzbDk7Bz5 https://t.co/GDEdgDIj9v
  • @ZabelinDimitri https://t.co/NxB32sCV6V
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Gov Lowe Speech due at 21:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.00% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eOsIl0g51J
  • USD/ZAR showing short term consolidation around 16.50 and other tech levels to consider in the run up to the US election. Get your $USDZAR market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/nVxcUy94Zu https://t.co/CsIDa5Kacq
  • AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie-Dollar Eyes Key Data on Deck -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis- https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/14/audusd-aud-usd-price-outlook-aussie-dollar-eyes-key-data-on-deck.html $AUDUSD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/J9LOc0Lq0J
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.50% Silver: 0.41% Oil - US Crude: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LYyvdUp02J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.07%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FrklaVrUkb
  • The potential $CADJPY pullback I outlined last week may be reaching its final stages Read the outlook here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/08/Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-USDCAD-Tests-Support-CADJPY-Extends-Rally.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9 https://t.co/ErBPv3sLez
  • US Equity Update (Wednesday Close): $DJI -0.58% $SPX -0.66% $NDX -0.81% $RUT -0.93% $VIX +1.04%
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie-Dollar Eyes Key Data on Deck

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie-Dollar Eyes Key Data on Deck

2020-10-14 20:35:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: AUSTRALIAN JOBS, US RETAIL SALES & SENTIMENT DATA TO DRIVE AUSSIE-DOLLAR VOLATILITY

  • AUD/USD gyrated during Wednesday’s trading session only to finish roughly flat
  • AUD/USD price action looks primed for volatility in light of key economic data due
  • The Aussie-Dollar remains exposed to potential swings in market sentiment
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar struggled to find direction on Wednesday with AUD/USD set to close flat for the session. AUD/USD price action has consolidated slightly higher to form a rough 50-pip range since stumbling sharply lower earlier this week. Australian Dollar weakness looked owed in part to news of a China ban on Australian Coal.

FX traders could also be front-running the possibility that RBA Governor Philip Lowe might give the green light for further monetary policy accommodation. However, AUD/USD bears have hesitated about making a sustained push lower. This is largely considering US Dollar volatility fueled by fiscal stimulus whiplash. That said, as market participants come to grip with the slim chance that coronavirus aid will get passed by US politicians prior to the election, spot AUD/USD price action might continue to face headwinds.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -4% 1%
Weekly 5% -16% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD - DAILYFX ECONOMIC CALENDAR

AUD USD Price Chart Forecast Australian Dollar Economic Calendar Employment Change September 2020

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking to the DailyFX Economic Calendar brings to focus a few notable datapoints out of Australia and the United States later this week, which have potential to weigh materially on AUD/USD price action as well. Aussie jobs data scheduled for release Thursday, 15 October at 00:30 GMT could underscore calls for more RBA easing if the employment figures disappoint. US retail sales and consumer sentiment reports due Friday, 16 October at 12:30 GMT and 14:00 GMT respectively stand to have an impact on trader risk appetite and demand for safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (03 JUN TO 14 OCT 2020)

AUD USD Price Chart AUDUSD Forecast Australian Dollar

Chart by:@RichDvorakFX

Trader indecisiveness regarding where to push the Aussie-Dollar next has resulted in the formation of back-to-back doji candlestick patterns. The sideways direction could press on with spot AUD/USD price action looking relatively contained between its 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages. Not to mention, the major currency pair also gravitates around a confluent support zone highlighted by its 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 15 June to 31 August bullish leg.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Yet, potential that AUD/USD breaks lower could be a more likely outcome as spot rates form a bearish trend from the series of lower highs over the last month and a half. The MACD indicator also points to a possible impending bearish crossover. On the other hand, a topside breakout above the negatively sloped trendline could open up the door for Aussie-Dollar bulls to make a push toward the 0.7300-handle. This scenario could materialize if there is a fiscal stimulus breakthrough and market volatility stays relatively suppressed.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stock Rally Stops to Catch its Breath, What Next?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stock Rally Stops to Catch its Breath, What Next?
2020-10-14 17:00:00
Rand (USD/ZAR) Update: Ramaphosa to Unveil Economic Recovery Plan
Rand (USD/ZAR) Update: Ramaphosa to Unveil Economic Recovery Plan
2020-10-14 11:09:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Struggles, Greenlight Coming for RBA Action?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Struggles, Greenlight Coming for RBA Action?
2020-10-14 11:05:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR