Free Trading Guides
News
Nasdaq Holds, S&P 500 Drops and Dollar Rallies: Stimulus, GDP and Trade Wars
2020-10-14 03:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
2020-10-13 20:00:00
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
2020-10-14 09:30:00
Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar
2020-10-14 05:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses
2020-10-14 08:00:00
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Will Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure?
2020-10-14 04:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative

2020-10-14 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Charts

  • 50-day simple moving average continues to thwart the bulls.
  • IG client data reveals bearish set-up.
A short-term move higher in the US dollar has applied pressure back on gold, forcing the precious metal back under $1,900/oz. this week. The greenback has benefitted from a lack of progress on the latest US fiscal package and it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached ahead of the Presidential elections on November 3rd. The US dollar basket (DXY) has also benefitted from a weak Euro, the largest constituent (58%) in the basket, as the single-block continues to struggle with anaemic growth and inflation.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (January – October 14, 2020)

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q4 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The daily gold chart shows how the 50-day simple moving average (blue line) has acted as upside resistance since mid-September. We noted last week that gold would have difficulty pushing through the 50-dma and 23.6% Fibonacci confluence around $1,928/oz. and this still remains the case.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields

Gold is currently toying with the 20-dma and if that breaks then initial support will be found around $1,872/0z. ahead of the late-September double low around $1,848/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart (February – October 14, 2020)

Gold Price Outlook - Struggling to Break Resistance, Sentiment Remains Negative
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment datashows 82.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.84 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 8.09% higher than yesterday and 8.83% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 26.27% lower than yesterday and 10.28% lower from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

