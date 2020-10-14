Gold Price Outlook Pulls Back After Failed Break Out Attempt

Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (10/OCT) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-341.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14

USD/JPY and GBP/JPY may reverse lower in the near-term as both exchange rates fail to breach key resistance. CAD/JPY rates eyeing a retest of its post-crisis high. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NptWy89cTa https://t.co/1t38GQ5qqG

Key dovish outcome in Nov meeting would be if the RBA move further down the curve (5-10yr) Dep Gov Debelle speech (Sep 22nd) "One option considered is to buy bonds further out along the curve, supplementing the three-year yield target" https://t.co/KVqMrgdrcP

#RBA said AU 10Y yields among the highest in the developed world? Here is quick analysis: It's true vs US, NZ, Canada and the UK Rising line (and above 0) = AU yields increasingly > than its counterparts Stay tuned for my AU jobs data alert for more! https://t.co/CZPK4SqbBX https://t.co/CprMowJEE0

RBA Gov gives greenlight for November easing.... AUD dips - Hard to see today's jobs report altering the decision materially for the upcoming meeting - More two-way risks with Yuan amid recent PBoC action also keeps Aussie pressured - $AUDNZD nearing Sep lows (1.0714)

The ASX 200 Index future rose after RBA governor Philip Lowe said further easing would get more 'traction'. AUD/USD fell. https://t.co/HurNFHj2RQ

- Biden leading Trump in key swing states, but President keeps foothold in red zones - Democratic nominee is ahead of Trump by whopping 13 points in New Hampshire - Nasdaq 100 compressed between September uptrend, all-time swing-high at 12074 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/10/14/Nasdaq-100-to-Break-Short-Term-Uptrend-Biden-Leading-in-Swing-States.html

The S&P 500 index consolidated for a second day despite of upbeat corporate earnings. Goldman Sachs beat consensus EPS forecasts by 75%. Lower loan-loss provision and strong trading performance helped to double the bank's quarterly profit from a year ago. https://t.co/GM26EE6bfx

Looks like the breakout in the symmetrical triangle might be to the downside given confirmation - https://t.co/5qXx4nCDHv https://t.co/KDFyvLsG0z