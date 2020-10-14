British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Holds, S&P 500 Drops and Dollar Rallies: Stimulus, GDP and Trade Wars
2020-10-14 03:45:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Fueled by Stimulus Deal Volatility
2020-10-13 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Consolidation Brings Monthly Low on the Radar
2020-10-14 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: False Breakout Potential amid Return to Wedge - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-10-13 14:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses
2020-10-14 08:00:00
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD: Will Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure?
2020-10-14 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Analysis: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-10-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle
2020-10-13 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • gbp??
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) Actual: -7.2% Expected: -7.2% Previous: -7.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -7.2% Previous: -7.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/nKs7Cgs4xz
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.72%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/37zbNZn4IA
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 IEA Oil Market Report due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 Tripartite Social Summit Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-14
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/nAVYxIPlxF
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.22% Silver: 0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RdWqRKIvUt
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing Further After Tuesday's Losses

2020-10-14 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • Halted vaccine trials at two US companies, and no sign of progress towards a US stimulus package, have together lifted the US Dollar and damaged GBP/USD in the process.
  • GBP may also be suffering from pessimistic comments Tuesday from the Bank of England Governor and by stricter anti-virus guidelines in the UK.
  • However, the European Council meeting that begins Thursday remains the focus for Sterling traders, with a draft statement suggesting stepping up no-deal preparations as the EU and UK continue to bicker on their post-Brexit relationship.
Advertisement

GBP/USD breaks below support

GBP/USD has broken below support at 1.2885 from the 20-day simple moving average after a series of events Tuesday ended its previous advance. Now, further support at 1.2822 from the 100-dma needs to hold if that advance is to resume.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 14 – October 14, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: Refinitiv (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4 GBP forecast
Get My Guide

The principle factors weakening GBP/USD have been news that two US companies – Eli Lilly and Johnson & Johnson – have paused their Covid-19 vaccine trials, while the talks in the US on a fiscal stimulus package are still making no progress. That has boosted demand for the safe-haven US Dollar at the expense of the GBP/USD pair.

Bailey and Brexit

Domestically, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Tuesday that he did not think the UK economy was undergoing a sharp V-shaped recovery because of headwinds from a second wave of Covid-19. That came after the UK Government announced a new three-tier system of local lockdowns.

In addition, there is widespread pessimism on the progress of talks between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit relationship. A two-day meeting of EU leaders begins Thursday and they seem likely to kick the can down the road again.

A draft statement from the European Council meeting, reported by Reuters, said the talks are “still not sufficient” to seal a new trade deal and that EU leaders will step up their preparations for no deal by the December 31 end of the current post-Brexit transition period.

Ahead of the summit, Sterling overnight implied volatility has jumped to a seven-month high above 13%.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% -19% -10%
Weekly 0% 3% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
Crude Oil Struggles to Hold Gains as Fiscal Talks Stall, Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
Dow Jones Falls, SGD Gained on MAS Policy, Hang Seng Eyes Xi's Speech
2020-10-14 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stock Rally Stops to Catch its Breath, What Next?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stock Rally Stops to Catch its Breath, What Next?
2020-10-13 21:30:00
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-10-13 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed