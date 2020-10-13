USD/JPY Price - Testing Support on Multi-Year Descending Triangle

#Gold appearing to confirm its break of the downtrend extending from the August record high as price bounces away from the 50-DMA Is #bullion poised to push back towards the psychologically imposing $2000/oz mark? https://t.co/kyZoVPbJSh

EU diplomat says - "Nothing much moves. On critical issues like Level playing field, governance/enforcement measures, fisheries there is still not enough progress by far" - Telegraph $GBP

EU's Barnier says the EU will continue to work for a fair deal in the coming days and weeks $GBP

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.83%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/arUnYgCvxi

There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/DIWZY4XVVD

Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.16% Gold: -0.07% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YyXIN9XmSk

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MwZbtdS4Ry

EU's Barnier says there has been some movement in Brexit negotiations, however, they have not been sufficient so far $GBP

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.36% FTSE 100: -0.40% France 40: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ocI1RfYiwU