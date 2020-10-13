Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Gains, China A50 Surges as Xi Visits Greater Bay

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-13 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks
2020-10-12 21:30:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-12 14:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-13 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts to Set Support at Big Level
2020-10-12 15:30:00
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.396%) S&P 500 (-0.410%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.380%) [delayed] -BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.84%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kseCaP2qGT
  • President Xi Jinping is paying a visit to the Greater Bay Area and will give a key speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday. He is expected to strengthen the inter-connections within the Greater Bay Area and stress Beijing’s commitment to reform and opening up. #HSI #A50
  • HKEX scraps morning trading session as storm signal 8 in effect - BBG
  • USD/MXN looks set to renew downside momentum in the week ahead as traders remain hopeful about a stimulus deal in Congress. Get your $USDMXN market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/LJhGhdXLe2 https://t.co/4iBr5KuN1u
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/1FeukhlxGv https://t.co/Tkg78UA8Bo
  • Join @DanielGMoss's #Webinar at 10:00 PM ET/2:00 AM GMT for his weekly coverage of trading prep for $AUDUSD in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/wi1qabrtHJ https://t.co/fG6G731HkY
  • Will recent weakness in #USD persist? What could the US Dollar be facing in the near-term? Check out my fundamental overview of the Greenback here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/10/11/US-Dollar-Outlook-Election-Polling-Economic-Data-Q3-Earnings-Season.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr And this one for against #ASEAN currencies like #SGD and #IDR here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/10/11/US-Dollar-May-Weaken-Further-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDMYR-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr
  • Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine trial paused due to unexplained illness - BBG $USD $SPX $NDQ $DJI
  • News overnight that China is seeking to suspend purchases of Australian coal is potentially exacerbating the trade-sensitive $AUD's sell-off $AUDJPY falling 0.36% $AUDUSD falling 0.43% https://t.co/7HNBGGIczW https://t.co/XHm8wNCGVb
Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Gains, China A50 Surges as Xi Visits Greater Bay

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Gains, China A50 Surges as Xi Visits Greater Bay

2020-10-13 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

NASDAQ 100, CHINA A50,NIKKEI 225 OUTLOOK:

  • Nasdaq 100 index leaped 2.5%, eyeing a key resistance level at 12,420 with strong upward momentum
  • China A50 index (A50) jumped the most since July 6th, cheering on Xi Jinping’s visit to the Greater Bay Area
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index may rise alongside the rest of Asia, forming a ‘rising wedge’ price pattern
Nasdaq 100 Index Outlook:

Wall Street equities registered decent gains on Monday, led by technology and financial sectors as investors awaited for this week’s big bank earnings. JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo are among the earliest to report their Q3 results. Earnings expectations have been revised up over the past three months, according to Factset reports. Consensus now see a decline of -20.5% YoY in S&P 500 earnings, versus the -25.3% forecast seen in June.

Market participants seemed to also have shrugged off recent election-related news and looked beyond for post-election stimulus hopes. President Trump called to cancel the second presidential debate. Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still leading the polls with vast advantage over Donald Trump.

The VIX volatility index fell a fourth day to 28.0, and the US Dollar index declined to a three-week low. This suggests that positive sentiment is prevailing risk assets. Asia-Pacific markets opened broadly higher, led by mainland Chinese, Australian and Japanese shares.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Technically, the Nasdaq 100 index looks set to extend its upward trajectory with harmonic movements (chart below). The Bollinger Band width has widened as prices test the upper bound, showing strong bullish momentum. The upper Bollinger Band is also perceived as an immediate resistance level.

A bearish “AB=CD” pattern has likely formed in the daily chart, suggesting that a technical pullback is possible as the price appears to have been temporarily overbought. If that happens, the Nasdaq 100 may consolidate before re-attempting its all-time high at 12,450.

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Gains, China A50 Surges as Xi Visits Greater Bay

China A50 Index Outlook:

The China A50 index (A50) registered its biggest gain in three months, rising 3.14% on Monday. The Shanghai and Shenzhen Composite both rallied on news that President Xi Jinping is paying a visit to the Greater Bay Area and will give a key speech in Shenzhen on Wednesday. He is expected to attend a ceremony along with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for the 40th anniversary of the special economic zone, strengthening the inter-connections within the Greater Bay Area and stressing Beijing’s commitment to reform and opening up.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Technically, the A50 has broken above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (15,570) and thus has opened room for further upside. The next resistance levels can be found at 16,000 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) and then 16,650 (the recent peak). An abrupt widening of the Bollinger Band points to a possible start of a bullish trend, after two months of consolidation.

China A50 Index Daily Chart

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Gains, China A50 Surges as Xi Visits Greater Bay

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has likely formed a ‘Rising Wedge’ in its daily chart (shown below), with an immediate resistance level found at around 23,740 (161.8% Fibonacci extension). Its near-term momentum remains bullish-biased, as the 20-, 50- and 10-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines are all sloped upwards. An immediate support level can be found at 23,460 and then 23,300.

Nasdaq Leads Wall Street Gains, China A50 Surges as Xi Visits Greater Bay

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks
2020-10-12 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bulls Face Stern Resistance
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bulls Face Stern Resistance
2020-10-12 15:30:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: US Stimulus Hopes Sustaining ZAR
South African Rand Price Forecast: US Stimulus Hopes Sustaining ZAR
2020-10-12 11:00:00
