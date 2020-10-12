News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks
2020-10-12 21:30:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts to Set Support at Big Level
2020-10-12 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
GBP/USD
News
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks

Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks

2020-10-12 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Dow Jones Forecast:

Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives With Big Banks

Stocks gapped higher at the open and never looked back to start the week with technology components leading the charge. Price action saw the Dow climb to its highest point since September 3, effectively eradicating a potential rising wedge formation. That said, stocks seemed to lack a direct catalyst behind the most recent leg higher, a potentially worrisome consideration ahead of a week filled with stock-specific insight slated for release.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 1 – Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – October 2020)

Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks

That being said, the Dow Jones will have to negotiate a string of upcoming earnings which will begin with some of the country’s largest financial institutions. Two major Dow components, United Healthcare Group and Goldman Sachs, will report Tuesday morning alongside Bank of America, Wells Fargo and PNC Bank. They will be followed by United Airlines and Alcoa after the close. Morgan Stanley will follow on Thursday morning while next week will see hundreds of companies report each day.

While recent price action might suggest stocks have become detached from their fundamentals, the coming earnings season will provide an opportunity for traders and investors to gain insight into key themes. The pace of covid-recovery, the US-China trade war and potential sensitivities to the upcoming Presidential election are just three of the major themes that might be fleshed out in the upcoming reports.

Perhaps more importantly, earnings season will also provide insight on the underlying profitability and revenue expectations that make up the seemingly bulletproof US stock market. As it stands, data from FactSet suggests earnings are expected to decline by more than -20% in the third quarter even as the S&P 500 trades just a few percentage points from its all-time high. That said, second quarter earnings came in considerably above expectations as companies have shown an ability to beat their revised estimates.

earnings season chart

With earnings expectations being revised upward and price soaring alongside those revisions, it becomes a question of how much the market has priced in the coming reports. Should the broader performance beat expectations, will the market suffer a “buy the rumor, sell the news” fate? Or can a positive string of results fuel another leg higher? In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bulls Face Stern Resistance
2020-10-12 15:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Bulls Face Stern Resistance
2020-10-12 15:30:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: US Stimulus Hopes Sustaining ZAR
2020-10-12 11:00:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: US Stimulus Hopes Sustaining ZAR
2020-10-12 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdowns, Brexit and Negative Interest Rates
2020-10-12 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Lockdowns, Brexit and Negative Interest Rates
2020-10-12 08:00:00
