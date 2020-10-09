News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
2020-10-09 08:45:00
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
2020-10-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Churning Through the Sideways Range
2020-10-08 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Bounces Back as Fed Prepares Outcome-Based Forward Guidance
2020-10-09 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver
2020-10-09 06:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch

US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch

2020-10-09 08:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD Analysis & News

  • USD/CAD Biased Lower, 50DMA Gives Way
  • GBP/USD Trading in Ranges as Volatility Persists
  • EUR/USD Price Action Muted
No news is evidently good news across markets with the path of least resistance being higher in the equity space. That said, amid a lack of key catalysts, FX markets have traded with little conviction and thus continued to hold rather narrow ranges.

USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide
USD/CAD Biased Lower, 50DMA Gives Way

Positive spillover from the oil complex has sparked slight outperformance in CAD relative to its major counterparts. On the downside for USD/CAD, bids reside at 1.3130-50 with more ahead at 1.3100. Topside resistance at 1.3228 (50DMA), while a break opens the door to 1.3150-65. Momentum remains tilted to further losses as equities and oil prices trend higher, as such, bounces in USD/CAD may be shallow.

(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.3150-1.3240)

USD/CAD MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 16% 6%
Weekly 16% 14% 15%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Trading in Ranges as Volatility Persists

Back and forth Brexit related headlines sees GBP trading in volatile fashion. Offers layered at 1.2970-75 and 1.3000 has curbed GBP/USD upside in the absence of a Brexit breakthrough. 1.2920 holds overnight, however, a break puts support at 1.2890-1.2900 in focus with a move below opens up weekly support at 1.2840-50. Bias is cautiously higher, however, GBP has struggled for direction amid the lack of Brexit clarity.

(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.2850-1.3010)

GBP/USD BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 5% 2%
Weekly -2% 28% 13%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Price Action Muted

Several multi bln option expiries from 1.1725-1.1820 is likely to contain price action in EUR/USD, as such, the bias is mixed and trading range is likely to remain tight. Near-term topside at 1.1790-1.1800 remains firm amid two failed attempts this week for Euro, while 1.1720-30 acts as support for the pair.

Option Expiries: 1.1725-30 (1bln), 1.1740 (1.3bln), 1.1770-80 (1bln), 1.1795-1.1800 (1.6bln), 1.1810-20 (1.2bln)

(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.1720-1.1795)

EUR/USD BULLISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 3% -2%
Weekly -4% 12% 6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

