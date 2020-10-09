US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch

USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD Analysis & News

USD/CAD Biased Lower, 50DMA Gives Way

GBP/USD Trading in Ranges as Volatility Persists

EUR/USD Price Action Muted

No news is evidently good news across markets with the path of least resistance being higher in the equity space. That said, amid a lack of key catalysts, FX markets have traded with little conviction and thus continued to hold rather narrow ranges.

Positive spillover from the oil complex has sparked slight outperformance in CAD relative to its major counterparts. On the downside for USD/CAD, bids reside at 1.3130-50 with more ahead at 1.3100. Topside resistance at 1.3228 (50DMA), while a break opens the door to 1.3150-65. Momentum remains tilted to further losses as equities and oil prices trend higher, as such, bounces in USD/CAD may be shallow.

(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.3150-1.3240)

Back and forth Brexit related headlines sees GBP trading in volatile fashion. Offers layered at 1.2970-75 and 1.3000 has curbed GBP/USD upside in the absence of a Brexit breakthrough. 1.2920 holds overnight, however, a break puts support at 1.2890-1.2900 in focus with a move below opens up weekly support at 1.2840-50. Bias is cautiously higher, however, GBP has struggled for direction amid the lack of Brexit clarity.

(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.2850-1.3010)

Several multi bln option expiries from 1.1725-1.1820 is likely to contain price action in EUR/USD, as such, the bias is mixed and trading range is likely to remain tight. Near-term topside at 1.1790-1.1800 remains firm amid two failed attempts this week for Euro, while 1.1720-30 acts as support for the pair.

Option Expiries: 1.1725-30 (1bln), 1.1740 (1.3bln), 1.1770-80 (1bln), 1.1795-1.1800 (1.6bln), 1.1810-20 (1.2bln)

(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.1720-1.1795)

