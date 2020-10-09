US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
USD, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD Analysis & News
- USD/CAD Biased Lower, 50DMA Gives Way
- GBP/USD Trading in Ranges as Volatility Persists
- EUR/USD Price Action Muted
No news is evidently good news across markets with the path of least resistance being higher in the equity space. That said, amid a lack of key catalysts, FX markets have traded with little conviction and thus continued to hold rather narrow ranges.
USD/CAD Biased Lower, 50DMA Gives Way
Positive spillover from the oil complex has sparked slight outperformance in CAD relative to its major counterparts. On the downside for USD/CAD, bids reside at 1.3130-50 with more ahead at 1.3100. Topside resistance at 1.3228 (50DMA), while a break opens the door to 1.3150-65. Momentum remains tilted to further losses as equities and oil prices trend higher, as such, bounces in USD/CAD may be shallow.
(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.3150-1.3240)
GBP/USD Trading in Ranges as Volatility Persists
Back and forth Brexit related headlines sees GBP trading in volatile fashion. Offers layered at 1.2970-75 and 1.3000 has curbed GBP/USD upside in the absence of a Brexit breakthrough. 1.2920 holds overnight, however, a break puts support at 1.2890-1.2900 in focus with a move below opens up weekly support at 1.2840-50. Bias is cautiously higher, however, GBP has struggled for direction amid the lack of Brexit clarity.
(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.2850-1.3010)
EUR/USD Price Action Muted
Several multi bln option expiries from 1.1725-1.1820 is likely to contain price action in EUR/USD, as such, the bias is mixed and trading range is likely to remain tight. Near-term topside at 1.1790-1.1800 remains firm amid two failed attempts this week for Euro, while 1.1720-30 acts as support for the pair.
Option Expiries: 1.1725-30 (1bln), 1.1740 (1.3bln), 1.1770-80 (1bln), 1.1795-1.1800 (1.6bln), 1.1810-20 (1.2bln)
(Implied range based on option pricing: 1.1720-1.1795)
