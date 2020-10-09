S&P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Digestion: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price Action Setups
2020-10-08 17:05:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound Ahead of ECB Policy Meeting Accounts
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Churning Through the Sideways Range
2020-10-08 14:30:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Digestion: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price Action Setups
2020-10-08 17:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, Bailey Optimistic on Brexit Deal
2020-10-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.85%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LcRafHORIR
  • Caixin China Service PMI came in at 54.8, beating 54.4 estimates. https://t.co/oDjXETmsdl
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI (SEP) Actual: 54.5 Previous: 55.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • 🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (SEP) Actual: 54.8 Previous: 54 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • Trump: Not interested in doing a virtual debate -BBG
  • Trump says he and the first lady are doing really good -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Caixin Services PMI (SEP) due at 01:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 54 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Caixin Composite PMI (SEP) due at 01:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • The British Pound may come under intense selling pressure as the EU and UK remain divided over Brexit as President Donald Trump fights of the coronavirus. Get your $GBP market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Y9ShBqYuVf https://t.co/bkC55gIGTS
  • #Market Snapshot Haven-associated $USD continuing to slide lower while $JPY retreats from session highs #Gold pushing higher alongside the risk-sensitive $AUDUSD Australia's #ASX200 attempting to recover from session-lows https://t.co/wRzqI1mHoB
S&P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

S&P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

2020-10-09 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, NIKKEI 225 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • S&P 500 index futures extended gains after climbing 0.8%, all eleven sectors ended higher
  • Nikkei 225 index has broken through a key resistance level at 23,500, opening more room for upside
  • Mainland Chinese stock exchanges resume trading today, Caixin service PMI in focus
Advertisement

S&P 500 Index Outlook:

The S&P 500 index climbed to a one-month high at 3,446 after the vice presidential debate, in which Democratic nominee Kamala Harris seemed to have outshined Republican nominee Mike Pence. Markets are perhaps pricing in a post-election fiscal stimulus package, even though chances for a near-term solution likely remains thin.

Latest polls show that Joe Biden is having a wider advantage over Donald Trump after the debates so far. Pro-Biden votes increased from 279 to 308from September 30th to October 8th, whereas pro-Trump votes rose only from 119 to 125 during the same period of time. A wider poll gap, however, will not eliminate all the political uncertainty and guarantee a Democratic sweep. The roadmap to the US election is likely to remain bumpy and investors should adopt a cautious risk management approach during these volatile times.

2020 Electoral Map Based on Polls – October 8th 2020

S&amp;P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

Source: 270towin.com

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific markets look set to open mixed as Chinese investors return from the “golden week” break. Caixin China Service PMI, UK August GDP, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) interest rate decision and Canada’s unemployment rate are among top data risk today. Read more on our economic calendar.

S&amp;P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Sector-wise, all eleven S&P 500 sectors closed in the green, with 84.4% of the constituent companies ending higher. Energy (+3.76%), utilities (+1.80%), real estate (+1.59%) and financials (+1.36%) are among the best performers.

S&P 500 Index Sector Performance 8-10-2020

S&amp;P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

Technically, the S&P 500 index extended its upward trajectory as it cleared higher highs. It has broken above its 20- and 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) lines recently, aiming for more upside potential. As the index attempts to break the upper bound of its Bollinger Band (chart below), the band width may widen further. This movement appears bullish-biased, although the upper Bollinger Band may also serve as an immediate resistance level.

The MACD indicator is expanding further into the positive territory, pointing to strong upward momentum. A key resistance level may be observed at 3,550 – the previous peak and all-time high.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

Nikkei 225 Index Outlook:

Japan’s August household spending came in at -6.9% YoY, marking a slight improvement form -7.6% seen in the previous month. The reading was largely in line with economists’ expectations. USD/JPY is little moved these two days, consolidating at around 106.0 area.

Technically, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has likely broken a key resistance level at 23,500 and has since opened room for further upside towards the next resistance at 24,000. Its 20-, 50- and 100-Day SMA lines are sloped upwards, suggesting that upward trend remains intact.

Nikkei 225 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Await RBI as USD/INR Downtrend Steadies
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Await RBI as USD/INR Downtrend Steadies
2020-10-09 00:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally
2020-10-08 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Japan 225