GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
US Dollar Digestion: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price Action Setups
2020-10-08 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
2020-10-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Churning Through the Sideways Range
2020-10-08 14:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Bounces Back as Fed Prepares Outcome-Based Forward Guidance
2020-10-09 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver
2020-10-09 06:45:00
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.77% Gold: 0.80% Oil - US Crude: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QsCgbQJ9YR
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/S88wnaNC07
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Qp6HUNPSyF
  • Canadian Dollar to Outperform as BoC Dismisses Negative Rates - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/09/Canadian-Dollar-to-Outperform-as-BoC-Dismisses-Negative-Rates.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $CAD $CADJPY $USDCAD #BankofCanada https://t.co/61hiDs9H0d
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.19% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sV3muLqlx5
  • 🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM (AUG) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM (AUG) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.7% Previous: 3.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • 🇬🇧 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: £1.4B Previous: £1.7B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • 🇬🇧 Manufacturing Production YoY (AUG) Actual: -8.4% Expected: -5.9% Previous: -10.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
  • 🇬🇧 Industrial Production YoY (AUG) Actual: -6.4% Expected: -4.6% Previous: -7.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-09
GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver

GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver

2020-10-09 06:45:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • UK GDP Misses Expectations, GBP Muted
  • Brexit Remains the Dominant Driver for GBP
Advertisement

UK GDP Misses Expectations, GBP Muted

UK GDP for August grew 2.1%, notching a fourth consecutive monthly increase, however, the figure was notably below expectations of 4.6%. Additionally, while UK growth is now 21.7% higher than its April low it remains 9.2% below pre-COVID levels. More than half of the contribution (1.25ppts) to GDP in August had stemmed from the accommodation and food services sector amid the continued easing of restrictions, while the “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme also boosted consumption. In reaction, GBP/USD saw a very muted reaction and thus continues to hover around 1.2950. Keep in mind, that the monthly GDP figures a typically a volatile reading, while the data which provides a rear view mirror of the UK economy will unlikely move the needle for the Bank of England, who are likely to increase QE at the November monetary policy report.

GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver

Source: ONS

GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Brexit Remains the Dominant Driver for GBP

As we near the de-facto deadline for a Brexit agreement (Oct 15th EU Summit), EU-UK trade negotiations will remain the dominant driver for GBP. As it stands, fisheries is among the key stumbling blocks to making an agreement, however, given its small contribution to growth overall in the UK, it is unlikely to lead to a breakdown in talks and thus my base is still for a deal to be eventually made. In turn, GBP sensitivity to Brexit related headlines will remain heightened.

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 1% 1%
Weekly 2% 26% 14%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance
S&P 500 Climbs to One-Month High, Nikkei 225 Breaks Key Resistance
2020-10-09 02:00:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Await RBI as USD/INR Downtrend Steadies
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Await RBI as USD/INR Downtrend Steadies
2020-10-09 00:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally
2020-10-08 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Advertisement