News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
Dollar and S&P 500: The Difference Between a Break and a New Trend
2020-10-09 04:30:00
Crude Oil Trims Recent Gains as Market Flashes Overbought Warning
2020-10-09 13:00:00
2020-10-09 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Capped By US Stimulus Uncertainty
2020-10-09 05:00:00
2020-10-09 05:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold Price Bounces Back as Fed Prepares Outcome-Based Forward Guidance
2020-10-09 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-09 08:45:00
GBP/USD Muted Following UK GDP, Brexit Latest Remains Dominant Driver
2020-10-09 06:45:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
Crude Oil Trims Recent Gains as Market Flashes Overbought Warning

2020-10-09 13:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Crude Oil Analysis, Price and Charts

  • Oil supported by Norwegian strike, Gulf of Mexico disruptions.
  • Hopes of US stimulus bill boost demand.
Brent crude has rallied the best part of 10% this week, driven by favourable supply and demand tailwinds. On the supply side, an extended strike by Norwegian oil workers has crimped production, while vast swathes of the Gulf of Mexico oil industry have been shut down as Hurricane Delta nears. While supply remains under threat, oil will retain a bid although fresh demand will be the driver of the next move. This week US President Donald Trump said that there would be no new stimulus bill ahead of the election, before a quick volte face and comments about targeted stimulus measures and a renewed push for a larger stimulus bill. President Trump is now expected to work with speaker Nancy Pelosi to try and get a bill agreed before November 3.

Oil Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

The daily chart shows how firm the bid for Brent crude has been around $39/bbl. This week’s rally also coincided with a strong rebound off the 200-day simple moving average and a break and open above the 20-dma later in the week. This area of support will likely be difficult to break in the short-term. To the upside, Brent needs to break above the last simple moving average (50-dma) with conviction before it sets up for a re-test of a cluster of high prints all the way up to $46.60/bbl. The CCI indicator at the bottom of the chart is showing crude nearing overbought territory, and at its highest level since the end of August, suggesting a period of consolidation may lie ahead.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (January – October 9, 2020)

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on Oil – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

