New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Unfazed by FOMC Minutes as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-08 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Brings Fade Potential
2020-10-07 15:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Price Struggling Below 50-DMA
2020-10-07 17:35:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Backs off Resistance, Pauses Break Out
2020-10-07 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, Bailey Optimistic on Brexit Deal
2020-10-08 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for your weekly update on the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/xCF8skC3Bz https://t.co/ba0LIzlC29
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.31% Silver: 0.91% Gold: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vSeGY4UELb
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/b4ux2m8Az5
  • 🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) Actual: -1.2% Previous: -1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.72% France 40: 0.44% US 500: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.35% FTSE 100: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/26DfBlEKa6
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Mersch Speech due at 10:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Heads Up:🇮🇪 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Greek bonds on a roll...Will 5s turn negative this year? #ecb #greece @DailyFXTeam (yields via https://t.co/v72SaD4BCY) https://t.co/NndDEaKPJ7
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 SNB Chair Jordan Speech due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • The London trading session accounts for around 35% of total average forex turnover*, the largest amount relative to its peers. The London forex session overlaps with the New York session. Learn about trading the London forex session here: https://t.co/UTWxbnNz7M https://t.co/HTUF8fmc59
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus

2020-10-08 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

NZD/USD, AUD/USD Analysis & News

  • RBNZ Reiterates Negative Rate Stance, NZD/USD Downside Brief
  • NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Advertisement

RBNZ Reiterates Negative Rate Stance, NZD/USD Downside Brief

The RBNZ had once again been straight to the point with its forward guidance, which is a rare occurrence in comparison to the ambiguity that surrounds the forward guidance of other central banks across the globe. Overnight, comments from RBNZ Chief Economist Ha had been unsurprisingly dovish, stating that the central bank should “do too much too soon than too little too late”. While with regard to negative interest rates, the Chief Economist noted that the RBNZ are looking at a tiering regime. In reaction, the NZD had come under pressure, although, with the risk appetite remaining buoyant, Kiwi weakness had been short-lived. That said however, given the RBNZ’s openness to negative rates, NZD gains may be limited against other high beta currencies, including the Aussie.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

NZD/USD: Initial support in NZD/USD resides at circa 0.6550, which coincides with the 100DMA, below opens up the door to 0.6500. As it stands, NZD/USD is in the middle of the road of its multi-month range and thus the outlook remains neutral for now, with the ebb and flow of risk sentiment the likely dominant driver for the pair.

NZD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 0%
Weekly -10% 25% 10%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

NZD/USD Daily Time Frame

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/NZD: Near-term resistance at 1.0880 has curbed further upside in AUD/NZD. However, a close above 1.0862 (50DMA) is needed for an extension towards 1.0900-20. On the downside, there is little in the way until 1.0774, however, as equity markets remain afloat, this looks to be avoided in the short-term.

AUD/NZD Daily Time Frame

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus

Source: Refinitiv

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, Bailey Optimistic on Brexit Deal
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, Bailey Optimistic on Brexit Deal
2020-10-08 08:00:00
S&P 500 Unphazed by Vice Presidential Debate - Who Won & What's Next?
S&P 500 Unphazed by Vice Presidential Debate - Who Won & What's Next?
2020-10-08 03:00:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Backs off Resistance, Pauses Break Out
Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Backs off Resistance, Pauses Break Out
2020-10-07 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD