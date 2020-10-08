Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Digestion: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price Action Setups
2020-10-08 17:05:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound Ahead of ECB Policy Meeting Accounts
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Churning Through the Sideways Range
2020-10-08 14:30:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Gold Price Trend Favors Downside, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report Next
2020-10-08 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Digestion: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Price Action Setups
2020-10-08 17:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable, Bailey Optimistic on Brexit Deal
2020-10-08 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Retail investors may increase net-long bets in the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and DAX 30 after US fiscal stimulus talks collapsed. If so, what are key technical levels to keep an eye on? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/xFNbJgaO2m https://t.co/XIafpKhSvS
  • 🇯🇵 Household Spending YoY (AUG) Actual: -6.9% Expected: -6.9% Previous: -7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • - Biden and Harris popularity surges after first presidential and vice-presidential debates - Nasdaq index lodged in critical juncture between rising support, resistance at 11449.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/10/08/Nasdaq-100-at-Key-Resistance-as-Biden-and-Harris-Surge-in-the-Polls.html
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Household Spending YoY (AUG) due at 23:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -6.9% Previous: -7.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • The S&P 500 index climbs to a one-month high, with 84.4% of index components ending in the green on Thursday. Markets are perhaps pricing in a post-election fiscal stimulus package, even though a near-term solution seems to be thin. https://t.co/WfIHqDHSDj
  • The US Dollar has reversed gains against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar as of late. Where does this leave USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/IDR and USD/PHP going forward? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/3jzHou3o3y https://t.co/uCeUjeRXlT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-08
  • Australian Dollar has carved a well-defined monthly / weekly opening-range and price remains at risk for a deeper setback while within this multi-week downtrend. From at trading standpoint Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/r5lArD7RqK https://t.co/wNmAsdqFMD
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sMNFnH81xG
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: 0.22% Silver: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dTCTRkcI2W
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally

2020-10-08 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

USD/CAD & CAD/JPY Price Outlook:

Advertisement

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Support, CAD/JPY Extends Rally

The Canadian Dollar has begun reversing some of its September losses as risk appetite returns to the market. In the case of USD/CAD, recent USD weakness has seen the pair fall to support around the 1.3200 mark – an area that has consistently provided some degree of influence whether support or resistance. This time around, the area could be the last level of notable buoyancy until secondary support around 1.3139.

USD/CAD Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (July 2020 - October 2020)

USDCAD price chart

Therefore, a break beneath 1.3200 could open the door for an extension lower which would see USD/CAD move to its lowest level in over three weeks. With that in mind, a bearish break could suggest September’s rally was merely a period of consolidation before the longer-term descent continues. IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders are overwhelmingly bullish USD/CAD, a sign the pair may continue to bleed lower since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% 22% 0%
Weekly 8% 0% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Outlook

While USD/CAD is in the midst of an extended decline, CAD/JPY has launched off support and added to gains it has established since late September. As a result, the pair looks vulnerable to shorter-term pullbacks as it consolidates during its longer-term climb. That being said, the 200-period moving average on the 4-hour chart – conveniently around the 80.00 mark – might be an area of potential support in the event of a short-term pullback.

CAD/JPY Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (July 2020 - October 2020)

CAD/JPY price chart

Similar pullbacks have already occurred with each contributing to the series of higher lows and higher highs, typically an indication of an upward trend. Thus, it seems likely CAD/JPY will continue higher in the weeks ahead, but could experience shorter-term pullbacks that might create potential entry points for long exposure. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Rattled by Rising US Treasury Yields
2020-10-08 11:00:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound Ahead of ECB Policy Meeting Accounts
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound Ahead of ECB Policy Meeting Accounts
2020-10-08 11:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels in Focus
2020-10-08 09:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
USD/CAD
Mixed