How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Upside Capped by Stronger USD, Demand Concerns
2020-10-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-06 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
2020-10-07 00:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep

US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep

2020-10-07 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Rates, JPY Analysis & News

  • President Trump Pulls Plug on Stimulus Talks
  • Markets Gearing Towards a Democrat Sweep
  • Japanese Yen Feeling the Pressure from Rising Yields

President Trump Pulls Plug on Stimulus Talks

Late in the US session, US President Trump had pulled the plug on stimulus talks sending the equity markets lower, while prompting a bid in the greenback, confirming my expectation that a pre-election stimulus package would not be agreed. However, while this is a negative for risk appetite in light of recent optimism on fiscal stimulus, markets may still remain optimistic on the back of rising expectations of a democrat sweep at next month’s election. This has been signalled in the bond market with treasuries seeing a significant bear steepening this week with the 30yr trading above its 200DMA for the first time since Q1 2019 as a blue wave means more stimulus going forward.

Markets Gearing Towards a Democrat Sweep

US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep

Source: Refinitiv

Japanese Yen Feeling the Pressure from Rising Yields

Across the FX space, the rise in US yields has weighed on the Japanese Yen with USD/JPY reclaiming the 106 handle with cross-JPY also bid. While the Japanese Yen may be the ideal hedge for US election uncertainty, if you believe in the polls, the likelihood of a contested election has been reduced. As such, the absence of such a scenario could see equities supported and subsequently prompt outflows in the Japanese Yen.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

In the short-term, however, uncertainty will continue to linger ahead of the election, thus further upside in USD/JPY may be limited, although a halt in rising bond yields is needed. Resistance is situated at 106.20-30 with 106.53 (100DMA) above, on the downside, support resides at 105.77 (50DMA) with 105.60-65 below.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -21% -11%
Weekly -1% 10% 4%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

