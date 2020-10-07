US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Upside Capped by Stronger USD, Demand Concerns
2020-10-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price at Risk After Trump Squashes Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-06 21:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 at Risk. Will Retail Traders Chase Declines?
2020-10-07 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-07 01:00:00
Gold Price Rebound Unravels as Trump Seeks Post-Election Stimulus Bill
2020-10-07 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as Brexit Deadline Nears
2020-10-07 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Rates Bear Steepening as Markets Price in US Election Biden Sweep
2020-10-07 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

2020-10-06 09:35:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Analysis & News

  • Range Trading for FX Markets Amid Narrative Vacuum
  • RBA Holds Now, Will Ease Later
Range Trading for FX Markets Amid Narrative Vacuum

Amid the current narrative vacuum, FX markets are struggling for direction with major pairs trading in relatively tight ranges. The US Dollar remains subdued following yesterday’s rising optimism that a new stimulus package may be on the way, particularly after Senate Majority Leader McConnell signalled that a deal may be inching closer. Optimism over a fresh fiscal impulse had been highlighted in the sizeable bear steepening of the treasury curve, which saw the 2s10s rise above 60bps for the first time since August. In turn, investor attention will likely be placed on the outcome of today’s talks between US House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. However, as it stands, my expectation is that a stimulus package will not be agreed prior to the election. On the technical front, upside has been capped at 93.54 with support residing at 93.25.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q4 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame

US Dollar Ranging Amid Narrative Vacuum, AUD/USD Reacts to RBA

RBA Holds Now, Will Ease Later

Overnight, as had widely been touted, the RBA refrained from policy action with the cash rate target and 3yr yield target at 0.25%. The RBA did however, note that the board will continue to mull how further monetary stimulus can support jobs and thus laying the groundwork for a policy move in November. As such, while the Aussie saw a brief spike above 0.72 amid an unwind of easing calls for this meeting, RBA is still likely to ease policy in the near-term, thus the slight jump in AUD had been short-lived. Looking ahead, the Aussie will likely take its cue from the broader risk environment. Topside resistance at 0.7200-10 has held for now, a break puts 0.7240-50 in focus, while support sits at 0.7120-30.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 3% 4%
Weekly -12% 38% 12%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

10 Most Popular Candlestick Patterns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

