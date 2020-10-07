Gold Price Forecast: Precious Metal Backs off Resistance, Pauses Break Out

USD price action has faced a fresh wave of selling pressure during Wednesday’s trading session. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/O76u4vh5WY https://t.co/4Iu3Nll1b8

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32%

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.10% Gold: 0.52% Oil - US Crude: 0.14%

The growth-stimulating provisions of the last package are fizzling out or have already expired, leaving the economy running on fumes as cases spike and the need to reimpose lockdowns grow. In this environment of uncertainty, the haven-linked USD may rise".

In light of yesterday's and today's fiscal stimulus ambiguity, here is an excerpt from one of my pieces: "Why the market reaction to the news of the breakdown in talks between congressional lawmakers has elicited such a strong reaction reflects how urgent stimulus is needed.

Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.26% France 40: 0.17% US 500: -0.02% Wall Street: -0.03% FTSE 100: -0.08%