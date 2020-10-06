News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-06 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 31, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,309.70.
2020-10-06 17:23:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks
2020-10-06 19:28:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-06 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2020-10-06 18:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Momentum Pushing JPY-crosses Higher - Levels for EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY
2020-10-06 14:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

US President Trump Calls Off COVID Stimulus Talks Until After the Election, US Equities Drop

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -1.59% Oil - US Crude: -2.09% Silver: -4.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3hRNuemSY4
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says he supports decision to halt relief talks until after election $DXY $SPX
  • Fed's Mester says there are still many small businesses that need help $DXY
  • Today, RCP released their betting odds for the #2020Election. The Biden-Trump spread is now at its widest on record between the two candidates➡️25.5. Delayed stimulus talks will likely amplify this dynamic. https://t.co/0A8bjGls7K
  • US President Trump just stopped coronavirus stimulus negotiations until after the election. How is this impacting S&P500? Find out from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/XtMHvol2lE https://t.co/OyK4AcLSPE
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1886.08 (-1.20%), #Aluminum 1776.00 (+0.45%), and #Copper 6528.50 (-0.37%) [delayed]
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.03%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Dm5YF4t7j1
  • The #gold price rebound may be vulnerable as the recovery approaches confluence downtrend resistance just higher- and outside day-reversal into the highs today also highlights this risk. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/fe45koCCdD https://t.co/9aaHzCgNZ6
  • Democratic led antitrust probe report seeks breakup of large internet platforms - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.07% Wall Street: 0.05% FTSE 100: -0.58% Germany 30: -0.82% France 40: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/89IulwPRJK
S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks

S&P 500, Nasdaq Plunge as Trump Collapses Stimulus Talks

2020-10-06 19:28:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: STOCKS SLIDE SHARPLY AFTER TRUMP PUTS AN END TO FISCAL STIMULUS NEGOTIATIONS UNTIL AFTER ELECTION

  • US President Trump just stopped coronavirus stimulus negotiations until after the election
  • S&P 500 price action plunged about 1.5% from intraday highs as stocks nosedive in response
  • The Nasdaq and Dow Jones are falling fast as well while the VIX and US Dollar both rip higher
Advertisement

Stocks are notching a nasty intraday reversal to the downside in response to unexpected headlines from US President Trump. POTUS just came out rejecting the $2.2-trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which is costlier than the $1.6-trillion stimulus deal set forth by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on behalf of the Trump administration. Fiscal aid to state and local governments stands out as the largest sticking point leading to the breakdown in stimulus negotiations.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART WITH NASDAQ, DOW JONES OVERLAID: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (05 OCT TO 06 OCT 2020)

S&P 500 Price Chart Stocks Drop as Trump Collapses Fiscal Stimulus Talks Until After Election

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The S&P 500 - along with other major stock market indices like the Nasdaq and Dow Jones - have been ripping higher since the last week of September amid rekindled fiscal stimulus optimism. Following the latest collapse in stimulus talks, however, stocks have begun declining sharply.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -6% 0%
Weekly -4% 13% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Not only have fiscal stimulus negotiations collapsed again, President Trump also stated that his team will not resume coronavirus aid talks until after the election. This further delays the delivery of much-needed fiscal stimulus to the US economy, which Federal Reserve Chair Powell has desperately pleaded to politicians for recently as the pace of the economic recovery slows, and to mention, remains very fragile.

US DOLLAR PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (06 OCT 2020 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Index Price Chart VIX Index Volatility Coronavirus Aid Package Negotiations

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Also, the S&P 500 VIX Index, or fear-gauge, has been ripping higher as stocks sell off hard. This influx of risk aversion owing to failed stimulus talks seems to be providing a boost to the US Dollar as well, which is a popular safe-haven currency that tends to rise amid deteriorating market sentiment. Correspondingly, as shown in the chart above, the VIX Index and DXY Index typically move in tandem with one another.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Keep Reading - Dow Jones Forecast: How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market?

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Regulator Bans Cryptocurrency Derivatives for Retail Traders, Bitcoin Shrugs off the News
UK Regulator Bans Cryptocurrency Derivatives for Retail Traders, Bitcoin Shrugs off the News
2020-10-06 16:30:00
South African Rand Price Forecast: Uncertainty Looms Over USD/ZAR
South African Rand Price Forecast: Uncertainty Looms Over USD/ZAR
2020-10-06 15:10:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-10-06 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bullish