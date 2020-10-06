News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Trying to Hurdle Resistance as USD Weakens
2020-10-06 12:30:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
News
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar
2020-10-06 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Inflation Rate YoY (SEP) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.7% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • 🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: $-67.10B Expected: $-66.1B Previous: $-63.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (AUG) Actual: C$-2.45B Expected: C$-2B Previous: C$-2.45B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.32%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ixQm146ui3
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/tDA1f2f7bN
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x43eiwZUTY
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $-66.1B Previous: $-63.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: C$-2B Previous: C$-2.45B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • UK PM spokesman says sginificant amount of work still to do with little time, adds that by Oct 15th the UK need to be in a position to tell businesses if there will be a deal or not $GBP
Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar

Market Sentiment Data Bullish for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY | Webinar

2020-10-06 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • IG client sentiment figures, which show how retail traders are positioned in various markets, suggest possible weakness ahead for the Japanese Yen.
  • The data are sending out bullish signals for USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY.
Trader sentiment broadly positive

Traders remain largely optimistic about the markets, preferring riskier assets like stocks and currencies such as the Euro, the British Pound and the Australian Dollar to safe havens such as the US Dollar. Confidence has been boosted by the receding chances of the US Presidential election being disrupted by Donald Trump’s illness and by rising hopes of a US stimulus package.

Meanwhile, IG client sentiment data – which show the positioning of retail traders – are sending out negative signals for the Japanese Yen, with USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY all bullish.

USD/JPY bullish.AUD/JPY bullish.EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY bullish.

Source: IG/DailyFX

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

