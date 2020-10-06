EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, DXY & More: Charts & Technical Analysis

Fed Chair Powell: -Fiscal austerity at the federal, state and local levels held back the US economy in the early years of the 2009-2020 expansion -Sees disinflationary pressures around the world

Fed Chair Powell: - US Budget on unsustainable path and has been for a while now - This is not the time to focus on path of debt but will need to return to those concerns $DXY $SPX

Crude oil is on for another impressive climb today. Biggest two-day rally since mid-May. Less likely a demand-led lift and more probable supply with the approach of yet another Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico https://t.co/EjYByJLxkR

Fed Chair Powell: -Too little support from policy will create unnecessary hardships -Recovery has progressed more quickly than expected, but pace of economic improvement has moderated since May and June -Outlook remains highly uncertain $SPX $NDX $DJI $USD $XAU

Fed Chair Powell says it seems likely that services consumption weakness caused by health concerns and not a reduction in wealth

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TU6cgLcRIQ

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.58% France 40: 0.45% Wall Street: 0.20% US 500: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hIl5PYgoP9

Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.43% #BITCOINCASH -0.50% #ETHEREUM -1.61% #RIPPLE +0.04% #LITECOIN -0.03%

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Speech due at 14:40 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06