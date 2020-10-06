British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Recovery to Gather Pace as RSI Breaks Out of Downward Trend
2020-10-06 05:00:00
EURUSD Forecast Undermines Head-and-Shoulders Drive Amid Trump, Covid Headlines
2020-10-06 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC World Outlook Report in Focus After Price Spike
2020-10-06 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-05 23:40:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus
2020-10-06 08:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.52%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 67.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DYFEYBmuGQ
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EcoFin Video Conference due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EU-Ukraine Summit due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-06
  • #SP500 Index Outlook Dictated by Congressional Stimulus Negotiations -https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2020/10/06/SP-500-Index-Outlook-Dictated-by-Congressional-Stimulus-Negotiations-.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $ES $SPX https://t.co/SHxwozaAaS
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.23% Gold: -0.17% Silver: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HKVLSzYJpY
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/F4nyexvfDe
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.25% France 40: 0.23% FTSE 100: 0.08% Wall Street: 0.07% US 500: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BIldSjvDD3
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/Uso4y8OPQZ
  • Gold price is challenging a key resistance at US$ 1,910. A failure to break above this level may lead to another harmonic pullback towards US$ 1,872 and then US$ 1,810. https://t.co/RMCgd54zvi
  • #CrudeOil prices spiked ahead of the annual #OPEC World Oil Outlook report amid rising US stimulus bets How might WTI react to the report and what are key technical levels to watch for? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/10/06/Crude-Oil-Outlook-OPEC-World-Outlook-Report-in-Focus-After-Price-Spike.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/FnFCeOhFN2
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Trending Higher, Brexit Talks in Focus

2020-10-06 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The outlook for GBP/USD remains positive as the trend higher that began two weeks ago remains in place.
  • However, the exchange rate is facing resistance that could hold it back near-term.
  • Meanwhile, Brexit talks are ongoing and could potentially shift GBP in either direction.
Advertisement

GBP/USD Trending Higher

A positive tone in the markets continues to boost GBP/USD, which remains in the uptrend that began on September 23. However, significant resistance lies ahead from the 50-day moving average and from the cluster of highs around the psychologically important 1.30 level reached on September 16, 17 and 18.

That could prevent the uptrend from persisting near-term and further gains depend on a sustained break above 1.30 on a closing basis. Meanwhile headlines from the ongoing talks about the EU-UK relationship post Brexit have the potential to buffet Sterling in either direction.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 6 - October 6, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: Refinitive (You can click on it for a larger image)

Check out our new GBP forecast for the fourth quarter of 2020 here

Brexit talks continuing

For now, the markets generally are benefiting from an improved tone as US President Donald Trump returns to the White House from hospital and hopes rise that progress is being made on the stalled talks in the US on a final package to offset the economic damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For GBP traders, however, the talks between the EU and the UK on their post-Brexit relationship have the potential to shift the currency in either direction near-term as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a deadline of October 15 to secure a deal as the two sides hold another nine days of intensified talks to finalize an agreement.

The odds remain in favour of a bare-bones deal but the PM’s flagship post-Brexit immigration Bill is struggling to make it through Parliament, with the House of Lords inflicting a series of defeats on the Government. Long term that is unimportant as the House of Commons can overturn any Lords decisions but it could still shift sentiment in Sterling either way in the next few days.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 06
( 10:10 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
Gold Price Eyes $1,910 Resistance as Election Uncertainty Drags on USD
2020-10-06 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget
Australian Dollar Rises as RBA Holds Steady Ahead of Federal Budget
2020-10-06 03:50:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Hinges on RBA Rate Decision Due
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Hinges on RBA Rate Decision Due
2020-10-05 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish