How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-05 23:40:00
EUR/USD Surged With Stocks on Election Polls, Fiscal Stimulus Hopes
2020-10-05 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Biden-Win Odds, Hang Seng Index Extends Gains
2020-10-06 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump's Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-05 23:40:00
Gold Price Outlook: Can XAU/USD Break Critical Resistance? GLD Levels
2020-10-05 18:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & SPX
2020-10-05 15:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump's Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump's Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Hinges on RBA Rate Decision Due

2020-10-05 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK FOCUSED ON UPCOMING RBA RATE DECISION: AUD/USD LEVELS TO WATCH

  • Australian Dollar edges higher headed into the RBA interest rate decision due on Tuesday
  • The Aussie could advance further against key FX peers if the RBA stands pat on rates
  • AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, and AUD/NZD also weighed on by shifts in broader market sentiment
The Australian Dollar strengthened on Monday with AUD price action gaining ground largely thanks to an improvement in risk appetite. Aussie bulls are also standing their ground ahead of the RBA decision due Tuesday, 06 October at 03:30 GMT. According to futures pricing, there is currently a 66% probability that the Reserve Bank of Australia cuts its policy interest rate at the upcoming meeting.

This dovish tilt priced by markets opens up the door to the possibility for a bullish reaction by the Australian Dollar if the RBA leaves its overnight cash rate target unchanged at 0.25%. Also, after expanding its Term Funding Facility at the last RBA meeting, it seems likely that the central bank will stay sidelined this go-round.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (11 JUNE TO 05 OCTOBER 2020)

AUDUSD Chart Australian Dollar Technical Outlook October RBA Rate Decision

Looking beyond the RBA decision on deck, the direction of the Australian Dollar could get strong-armed by other fundamental drivers weighing materially on broader market sentiment, such as coronavirus and fiscal stimulus headlines.

AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% 12% 10%
Weekly -26% 49% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

That said, judging by AUD/USD overnight implied volatility, the Aussie-Dollar is estimated to maintain a 96-pip trading range on Tuesday with a 68% statistical probability. In other words, spot AUD/USD price action is likely to fluctuate between 0.7131-0.7227 over the next 24-hours, which might serve as potential levels of technical support and resistance, respectively.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

