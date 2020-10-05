News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Rates Susceptible to Second Wave of Covid-19, Subdued Inflation
2020-10-05 07:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye ISM Data, US Fiscal Stimulus and Trump Health
2020-10-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Downward Trend in RSI
2020-10-05 05:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
US Dollar Correction, GBP/USD Flips to Short, AUD/USD Longs Halved - COT Report
2020-10-05 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling
2020-10-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Sep 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.17.
2020-10-05 11:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Brexit Newsflow Continues to Dominate Sterling

2020-10-05 08:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Brexit News and GBP/USD Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Brexit talks continue ahead of crucial European Council meeting.
  • GBP/USD holds onto 1.2900 as markets remain positive on a Brexit outcome.
UK PM Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke over the weekend in an effort to push trade negotiations forward. UK PM Johnson said that a deal is there to be done but warned that if the two sides failed to reach an agreement, the UK can more than live with trading on WTO terms. The two leaders are now expected to talk on a regular basis to keep the talks moving forward. The UK reiterated that it needs to see progress by October 15 on whether a deal is possible, while the European Council meeting on October 15-16 will take stock of the implementation of the withdrawal agreement and review the state of the negotiations on the future EU-UK partnership. Leaders will discuss preparatory work for all scenarios after 1 January 2021’. If sufficient movement has been made, and common ground identified, then negotiators will have until early-November to get a deal agreed.

GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our New Q4 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

Sterling continues to trade with a small amount of Brexit optimism priced-in, a set-up noted by investment bank Goldman Sachs in their latest Sterling outlook. The bank said that while a breakdown of talks cannot be ruled out, their core view is of a bare-bones EU/UK trade deal to be agreed by early November.

GBP/USD is clinging on to support at 1.2900 for now and needs to break above a cluster of recent highs all the way up to 1.3008 to regain a positive set-up. The pair are currently using the 20-dma (1.2860) as support. While the market is currently favoring further gains, it may be wise to sit on the sidelines until the trade talks play out.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (February – October 5, 2020)

Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data45.05% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.22 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.83% higher than yesterday and 16.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.68% higher than yesterday and 12.07% higher from last week.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

