ASX 200 Index Outlook Dictated by RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Near Term, Bullish Long Term
2020-10-03 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook Underpinned by Resurgent Volatility
2020-10-04 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30, Nikkei 225 Fourth Quarter Forecasts
2020-10-04 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Gold May Surrender on Lockdowns, Vice Presidential Debate, Fiscal Stimulus Stalemate
2020-10-03 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?
2020-10-03 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-04 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: JPY May Rise as S&P 500 Falls on Stimulus Woes
2020-10-04 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #ASX200 Index Outlook Dictated by #RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget $XJO $ASX https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/10/05/ASX-200-Index-Outlook-Dictated-by-RBA-Rate-Decision-Federal-Budget.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/UjKmicEkVC
  • EUR/USD is no longer oversold after its bounce last week and an extension of its previous decline now seems likely short term. However, the outlook longer term is more positive. Get your #currencies update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/EfYPOIOYLi https://t.co/NknwmbXvt7
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.04% Silver: 0.84% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/cN5wEOBaTv
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fDwIsPM7PC
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.49%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 64.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wD6TyLPTjV
  • $Gold sliding lower alongside $USD and $JPY #SP500 futures, #crudeoil and the #ASX200 all climbing higher as market sentiment notably firms https://t.co/pMlmLrKXL0 https://t.co/Mo4aROpZNC
  • Market Snapshot Broad risk-on tilt to kick-off the Asia-Pacific trading session Risk-sensitive $AUDUSD rising alongside #SP500 futures and #crudeoil Haven-associated $USD and $JPY tracking lower
  • Despite losses in September, equity markets rounded out the third quarter with gains as they transition into the fourth quarter. With a looming US Presidential election, further turbulence can be expected. Get your #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/mHSYkYQVsh https://t.co/1MpntMnllP
  • Australian Dollar is on the counteroffensive into the October open but remains vulnerable below trend resistance. The levels that matter on the $AUDUSD technical chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/X1LVe1WU3L https://t.co/5EIvYDxkKr
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/ 2:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross-market outlook in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/mYgfny6S1V
ASX 200 Index Outlook Dictated by RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget

ASX 200 Index Outlook Dictated by RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget

2020-10-05 03:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

ASX 200 Index, RBA Interest Rate Decision, Australian Federal Budget – Talking Points:

  • The RBA’s wait-and-see approach to monetary policy may weigh on regional asset prices.
  • However, the Federal Government’s upcoming budget announcement could firm market sentiment.
  • The ASX 200 index’s rebound could prove to be a mere short-term rebound. Are further losses in the offing?
Advertisement

Wait-and-See RBA Limiting ASX 200 Upside

The ASX 200 index’s rebound from psychological support at the 5700 level could prove to be a mere short-term correction, as the Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its monetary policy settings unchanged at its upcoming meeting on October 6.

Although RBA Deputy Governor Guy Debelle appeared to suggest that the central bank could adjust its monetary policy levers in the coming months “given the outlook for inflation and employment is not consistent with the Bank’s objectives over the period ahead”, it seems relatively unlikely that this will eventuate ahead of the Australian Government’s update to the Federal Budget.

In fact, with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announcing the simplification of the responsible lending laws imposed in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis to ensure that “there are no unnecessary barriers to the flow of credit to households and small businesses”, the need for additional monetary stimulus may not be as dire as previously thought.

That being said, market participants seem to be positioning for a cut to the Official Cash Rate (OCR), with interbank cash rate futures showing a 67% chance that the central bank will take the OCR to 0% at the upcoming meeting.

Therefore, lack of any fundamental change to the RBA’s stance could lead to a marked discounting of the ASX 200 index.

ASX 200 Index Outlook Dictated by RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget

Source – ASX Rate Tracker

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Stimulatory Budget Could Underpin Asset Prices

However, Josh Frydenberg’s suggestion that “in this budget you’ll see more economic activity as a result of our initiatives” could underpin regional asset prices, as the Treasurer prepares to announce updates to the Federal Government’s Budget just hours after the RBA rate decision on October 6.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government is expected to bring forward tax cuts penned for 2022 and has already announced $7.5 billion in transport infrastructure spending.

Morrison stated that “we have been working closely with the state and territory governments to invest in the infrastructure that is ready to go and can help rebuild our economy and create more jobs”.

Moreover, Frydenberg committed to substantial government support until the unemployment rate is “comfortably under 6%”, adding that “obviously the deficit will be fairly significant, and the debt burden will increase, but this is the price of protecting lives and livelihoods”.

That being said, it remains to be seen if a stimulatory budget can counterbalance the lack of additional monetary support in the short-term.

Nevertheless, substantial fiscal support may shore up regional risk-sentiment in the interim and potentially buoy the ASX 200 index.

ASX 200 (XJO) Index Monthly Chart – Repeat of 2009?

ASX 200 Index Outlook Dictated by RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget

ASX 200 (XJO) Index monthly chart created using TradingView

Long-term analysis of the Australian benchmark ASX 200 index suggests that price may slide back towards confluent support at the 50% Fibonacci (5048.2) and uptrend extending from the 1986 low (974.8), if buyers remain unable to conquer key resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci (6129.6).

The index’s recent rebound from the March low (4402.5) looks strikingly like what occurred in the fourth quarter of 1987 and 2009, in which the ASX 200 rallied 55.2% and 61% respectively before ultimately sliding over 25%, to end up down 48.1% and 45% from its record high at the time.

Moreover, the RSI’s struggles to break back above its neutral midpoint hints at fading bullish momentum and looks somewhat similar to the indicator’s developments throughout 2010, as price drifted lower from the April 2010 high (5025.1) to eventually bottom in August 2011 (3765.9).

Therefore, further declines could be in the offing if psychological resistance at the 6200 level continues to suppress bullish momentum, with a reversal back towards support at the 38.2% (5470.1), or even as deep as the 50% Fibonacci (5048.2), certainly not out of the question.

Conversely, a break back above the 6200 mark could invalidate bearish potential and facilitate a retest of the record high set in February (7197.2).

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart – 100-DMA Capping Upside

ASX 200 Index Outlook Dictated by RBA Rate Decision, Federal Budget

ASX 200 (XJO) Index daily chart created using TradingView

Zooming into a daily chart reinforces the bearish outlook depicted on the higher timeframes, as the ASX 200 continues to track below the sentiment-defining 200-day moving average (6032.29) and fails to break convincingly above psychological resistance at the 6000 level.

With the RSI confined by the downtrend extending from the June highs and the MACD indicator continuing to track firmly below its neutral midpoint, the path of least resistance looks to be lower.

A daily close below the 50% Fibonacci (5792.39) would probably signal the resumption of the primary downtrend and could see price push back towards the April high (5589.64), with a break below carving a path to test the 5000 mark.

On the other hand, a push back above the trend-defining 50-DMA (5994.70) could intensify buying pressure and bring the 23.6% Fibonacci (6235.63) into focus.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 React to September NFP Report Miss
US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 React to September NFP Report Miss
2020-10-02 13:12:00
USD/ZAR: Rand Slips After President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
USD/ZAR: Rand Slips After President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
2020-10-02 11:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
2020-10-02 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
AUD/USD
Bullish