News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Look to a US Stimulus Program, NFPs for Drive
2020-10-02 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks Flop, VIX Pops on Failed Stimulus Talks
2020-10-01 22:20:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 React to September NFP Report Miss
2020-10-02 13:12:00
Gold Price Forecast: RSI to Indicate Waning Bearish Momentum
2020-10-02 00:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
2020-10-02 08:00:00
US Dollar Bounces Off Support Amid Key Economic Data Releases
2020-10-01 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.20% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CvlYWItqvK
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.34% France 40: -0.45% Germany 30: -0.78% US 500: -0.96% Wall Street: -0.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DX5e2QnsHj
  • President Trump’s positive Covid test provided a quick jolt of volatility last night.The immediate response was one of weakness and, to be sure, bearish context does remain around US equities, to a degree. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/0PtNq6LQCm https://t.co/LJ8E76t39l
  • EU's Barnier says serious divergences persist
  • President Trump testing positive for Covid-19 is not likely itself a market sentiment threat. The dialogue around transmission and moves on stimulus unlikely to change. If his symptoms remain mild, it will be status quo. Frequency of his social updates will be watched closely
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.27% Gold: -0.11% Oil - US Crude: -3.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/nu5Vx4Zi2W
  • S&P 500, Nasdaq Outlook: Stocks Stabilize After Trump Covid Sell-Off https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/10/02/SPX-SP500-ES-SPY-QQQ-Nasdaq-Price-Outlook-Stabilize-After-Trump-Covid-Coronavirus-Sell-Off.html https://t.co/zsib6kp88j
  • EU's Barnier suggested last two weeks of this month will be final talks on trade $GBP
  • EU's Barnier told EU lawmakers the latest round of negotiations saw some areas of progress but level playing field/state aid and fisheries are among a lot of open issues still $GBP
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Final (SEP) Actual: 2.6% Previous: 3.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-02
US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 React to September NFP Report Miss

US Dollar, Gold, S&P 500 React to September NFP Report Miss

2020-10-02 13:12:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR PERKS UP, GOLD PRICE STAYS POSITIVE, S&P 500 FUTURES UNDER PRESSURE IN RESPONSE TO MONTHLY JOBS REPORT

  • Nonfarm payrolls data for September 2020 missed the forecast of 859K job gains
  • US Dollar, gold, and the S&P 500 changed little right after the employment report
  • Fiscal stimulus negotiations and Trump catching the coronavirus weighing on markets too
Advertisement

Markets are little changed in response to the latest nonfarm payrolls report. September 2020 NFP data just crossed the wires and showed the US economy added 661K jobs, but the headline figure came in below estimates looking for 859K. One bright spot out of the monthly jobs report is the still-falling unemployment rate, which ticked lower to 7.9% from 8.4% previously.

SEPTEMBER 2020 NONFARM PAYROLLS DATA

US nonfarm payrolls september 2020 data chart

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

That said, the lower unemployment rate could be driven in part by a lower labor force participation rate as workers grow discouraged amid mass job displacement due to the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. Nonfarm payrolls data also revealed that employee compensation has slowed as indicated by average hourly earnings.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

While nonfarm payrolls data is a closely watched economic release with potential of weighing materially on markets, this month’s NFP report seems to be taking the back seat due to other fundamental drivers like fiscal stimulus negotiations and US President Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (02 OCTOBER 2020 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Index Price Chart Reaction to September 2020 NFP Report

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The US Dollar probed intraday lows in the wake of the September NFP report, but as FX traders digested the employment data, the DXY Index subsequently turned higher. USD price action is trading broadly mixed, however, with the US Dollar strengthening against the Euro, Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar while weakening against the Yen and Pound Sterling. The broader US Dollar could stay in demand with market volatility and risk aversion accelerating, but the 94.00-price level on the DXY Index stands out as an intermittent zone of technical resistance.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (02 OCTOBER 2020 INTRADAY)

Gold Price Chart Reaction to September 2020 US Jobs Report

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Gold price action changed very little in response to the September NFP report. The precious metal nevertheless trades on its front foot by advancing about 0.2% intraday and could be explained by its posturing as a popular safe-haven asset. That said, if US Dollar strength ramps up later in the session, gold prices could struggle to hold onto recent gains.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (02 OCTOBER 2020 INTRADAY)

S&P 500 Index Futures Price Chart Stocks React to NFP Data September 2020

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As for stocks, S&P 500 Index futures are pointing to a sharp drop at the New York opening bell. S&P 500 price action has been under pressure since late Wednesday on the back of failed stimulus talks. Stock market selling pressure then ramped further overnight owing to news that President Trump has the coronavirus, which looks to be the dominating driver of trader sentiment at the moment.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR: Rand Slips After President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
USD/ZAR: Rand Slips After President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
2020-10-02 11:00:00
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
EUR/USD Price Remains Under Pressure After Lowly Inflation Data; US NFP Next Important Release
2020-10-02 09:31:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
2020-10-02 08:00:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 at Risk to a US Stimulus Setback After RBI Delay
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 at Risk to a US Stimulus Setback After RBI Delay
2020-10-02 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Gold
Mixed