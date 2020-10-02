British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?
GBP/USD Price Analysis & News
- GBP/USD Jumps on Report That Johnson and Von Der Leyen Will Meet Tomorrow
- Make or Break Moment to Reach a Compromise
UK PM Johnson and EU’s Von Der Leyen to Break Brexit Deadlock
GBP/USD bounced in reaction to reports that UK PM Johnson and EU President Von Der Leyen will have a meeting tomorrow to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps. On initial thoughts, this seems reminiscent of last year’s meeting between Johnson and Varadkar to break the Brexit deadlock.
The final round of formal negotiations appeared to have not gone as well as hoped, with EU Official’s not sharing the same optimism that their UK counterparts have over enough progress being made to move talks into the tunnel phase. That said, this could be the make or break moment with high level political intervention needed to reach a compromise.
GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME
Source: Refinitiv
