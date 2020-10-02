News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US President Trump and First Lady Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, US Futures Drops

Real Time News
  Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.4%
  Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.2% Previous: -0.2%
  Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (SEP) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.4%
  UK & EU to hold more trade talks before next EU summit due oct.15-16, according to EU sources
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/sKdz3J0Gze
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.74%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 64.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eHIK2LgzdY
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Wuermeling Speech due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-02
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 European Council Special Meeting due at 08:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-02
  UK Housing Minister says there are still some very significant issues to be resolved $GBP
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.70% Gold: 0.24% Oil - US Crude: -2.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5fT7ruwO3g
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?

British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson & Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?

2020-10-02 08:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Price Analysis & News

  • GBP/USD Jumps on Report That Johnson and Von Der Leyen Will Meet Tomorrow
  • Make or Break Moment to Reach a Compromise
UK PM Johnson and EU’s Von Der Leyen to Break Brexit Deadlock

GBP/USD bounced in reaction to reports that UK PM Johnson and EU President Von Der Leyen will have a meeting tomorrow to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps. On initial thoughts, this seems reminiscent of last year’s meeting between Johnson and Varadkar to break the Brexit deadlock.

The final round of formal negotiations appeared to have not gone as well as hoped, with EU Official’s not sharing the same optimism that their UK counterparts have over enough progress being made to move talks into the tunnel phase. That said, this could be the make or break moment with high level political intervention needed to reach a compromise.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME

British Pound Latest (GBP) - Boris Johnson &amp; Von Der Leyen to Meet, Make or Break for Brexit?

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

