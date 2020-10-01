Euro Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP Risk of Hard Brexit Returns as Channel Forms

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Euro Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-10-01 11:00:00
2020-10-01 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-01 01:00:00
2020-10-01 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast for the Month Ahead
2020-09-30 20:00:00
2020-09-30 20:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Latest - Struggling to Make Further Headway
2020-10-01 09:30:00
2020-10-01 09:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Losing Luster as Real Yields Turn Higher - Levels for XAU/USD
2020-09-30 14:15:00
2020-09-30 14:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Persists as Risk Appetite Improves
2020-10-01 08:00:00
2020-10-01 08:00:00
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound to be Short Lived- GBP/USD Levels
2020-09-30 17:00:00
2020-09-30 17:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
2020-10-01 12:29:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Breaking news

Core PCE prints at 1.6% v/s expectation of 1.4% - PMI reports are on deck

Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 56 Previous: 55.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 56.0 Previous: 55.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.81% Wall Street: 0.63% France 40: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.21% Germany 30: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/2iBc6pPj7P
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final (SEP) due at 13:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 53.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Markit Manufacturing PMI (SEP) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • Having flashbacks of the back and forth 2019 Brexit saga https://t.co/OKjtOzQ4Fq
  • EU Official says no sign of landing zone on fisheries and level playing field in trade talks with UK $GBP
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (AUG) Actual: 1.4% Previous: 1.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.3% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (AUG) Actual: -2.7% Expected: -2.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-01
Euro Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP Risk of Hard Brexit Returns as Channel Forms

Euro Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP Risk of Hard Brexit Returns as Channel Forms

2020-10-01 12:30:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

EUR/GBP Forecast:

*** UPDATE *** Since this story was published there has been a notable move higher in Sterling on market talk that the EU and UK may be moving closer to a deal. A tweet from the Whitehall correspondent for the FT , Sebastian Payne, said that ‘officials in London are increasingly optimistic (about) a Brexit deal’ although an insider warned that ‘it’s going to go to the brink’. Neither the EU or the UK has commented on the fresh bout of optimism and so Sterling’s move higher may come back under pressure if one, or both sides, turn the mood negative again.

Hopes Surrounding a Brexit Deal Remain Gloomy

With just three months left until the end of the Brexit transition period, the EU and UK continue to clash over the terms of a deal as the last round of negotiations commenced this morning at the EU Summit which is being held in Brussels over the next two days. While the European Commission had given the British government until 30 September 2020 to withdraw provisions from its Internal Market bill, failure to meet this deadline has now resulted in European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, threatening legal action against the United Kingdom.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Upon release of the news that the two economies cannot agree on state aid, GBP lost traction against its Euro counterpart, temporarily driving price action above the psychological level of 0.91, but bulls failed to maintain control. Meanwhile, the Fibonacci retracement levels taken from the move between February 2020 (low) and March 2020 (high), continue to form support and resistance levels, holding both bulls and bears at bay.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Price Action Confined to Potential Breakout Channel Formation

From an intraday perspective, the four-hour chart below highlights a potential breakout channel formation, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remains below the zero line, a possible suggestion that the pair may still be oversold.

EUR/GBP Four-Hour Chart

EUR/GBP 4 Hour Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/GBP: Strategy Ahead

If bulls are able to push above the channel, a bullish breakout may be possible, with the next level of resistance holding at 0.92.

However, if further downward pressure is exerted, the 38.2% retracement level will be the next level of support at 0.90361.

In terms of IGCS, at the time of writing, 54% of retail traders are holding short positions in EUR/GBP but for now, sentiment remains bearish.

Euro Pound Forecast: EUR/GBP Risk of Hard Brexit Returns as Channel Forms

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

