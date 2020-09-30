News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Weighed by Stronger US Dollar Post-Debate
2020-09-30 06:00:00
XAU/USD, Equity Markets Anxiously Eye First Presidential Debate
2020-09-29 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing After Debate, UK GDP, House Prices
2020-09-30 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing After Debate, UK GDP, House Prices

2020-09-30 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The US Presidential debate has prompted a modest ‘risk-off’ tone in the markets, with stocks lower, riskier currencies like GBP weaker and a minor move into safe havens such as the US Dollar.
  • There has been little reaction in GBP/USD to a small revision upwards in UK second-quarter GDP or to news of another jump in UK house prices.
GBP/USD sliding after US Presidential debate

GBP/USD is slipping back modestly after the US Presidential debate prompted a minor move into safe havens, particularly the US Dollar, out of assets seen as more risky such as stocks, AUD, EUR and GBP. While the debate yielded little new, it heightened concerns that President Donald Trump might not accept the result and that the outcome could therefore be delayed.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (September 23-30, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

UK GDP revised, contraction smaller than first estimate

The latest economic data from the UK were mixed, with the second-quarter contraction in GDP revised to 19.8% quarter/quarter from the original estimate of 20.4% – still a record decline. However, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey forecast Tuesday that economic activity was probably about 7-10% weaker between July and September than before the coronavirus pandemic and had finished the third quarter growing more strongly than in the period as a whole.

You can read here how GDP data affect forex trading

Bailey also said that the central bank was realistic about the challenges negative interest rates would pose for the banking system, but repeated he was not ruling them out as a way to help the UK economy.

UK house prices jump

By contrast, the UK housing market remains buoyant, according to the Nationwide house price index. This recorded an increase of 5% year/year in September, above both the forecast 4.5% and the previous month’s 3.7%.

UK GDP and house prices.

Note though that GBP/USD is still reacting more to the ebb and flow of risk sentiment than to the UK data.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

