News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 13:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • Is the first Presidential debate a market mover? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/I2VejCbQNl https://t.co/bXP8bjmyrw
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 13:15 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (AUG) Actual: $-82.94B Previous: $-79.32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.61%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zq1uaEd7xU
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/L54t0EPdNx
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.60% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/lnoFQQwuXQ
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Goods Trade Balance Adv (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: $-79.32B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (SEP) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (SEP) Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar

Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar

2020-09-29 12:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is relatively buoyant in the currency markets, benefiting FX pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD at the expense of the safe-haven US Dollar.
  • However, there is less confidence in the stock markets, where a tentative rally seems to have paused for breath.

Trader confidence lifting risk-on currencies

Traders in the FX market look to be increasingly confident, helping currency pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD, ahead of the first US Presidential debate. At the same time, the safe-haven US Dollar is weakening, while the stock markets are pausing after their recent gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (September 25-29, 2020)

Latest Wall Street price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Looking for a guide to trading psychology? You can find one here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-09-29 08:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
Wall Street
Bullish