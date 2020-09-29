DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • today's webinar has been archived and is ready to go https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/09/29/us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-aud-usd-gbp-usd.html
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.02% Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BPGABPy6pD
  • Gold price decline from triangle has room to 1800-area. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/bK4bo43DXw https://t.co/UVMGMAAkS3
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.95% Gold: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FPnLbC3Pxf
  • With Eurozone economic data shrugging in recent weeks, European Central Bank interest rate expectations have been creeping forward towards April 2021. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/vBPciSW5pH https://t.co/qubKMRFnjv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.19%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 61.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A8bc63PO79
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: 0.01% US 500: -0.29% Wall Street: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MqwdApCJ0C
  • The US Dollar is pulling back from what’s become a strong outing in the month of September. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/hOvSiIDFLT https://t.co/d0SEnfJT0s
  • webinar starting right now - looking at 1. themes for q3 close 2. debates starting tonight, what might market ramifications be? 3. heavy week of data out of the us - $USD in the spotlight https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179 https://t.co/tZxa4c2zVl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 62.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9tCHS7o18f
DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead

DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead

2020-09-29 18:35:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30 Price Outlook:

Advertisement

DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead

The DAX 30 enjoyed a substantial recovery in the first half of the week as risk aversion gave way to renewed optimism – despite roaming covid lockdowns in Europe. As we highlighted last week, recent declines have worked to undermine crucial technical formations and many indices stand on precarious footing as a result. In the case of the DAX 30, prior support has already hinted at its ability to resist a recovery rally.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (June 2020 – September 2020)

DAX 30 Forecast: What to Expect in the Week Ahead

To that end, prior support near the 12,935 level roughly coincides with the German index’s high in the week to date. Should risk aversion return and drive the DAX lower before bulls can retake the level, 12,935 might be seen as the topside barrier in the days ahead. In terms of support, the Fibonacci level near 12,450 will precede potential secondary support marked by last week’s swing low at 12,340.

Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -14% -7%
Weekly -31% 29% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Interestingly, IG client sentiment data has reversed since last week as traders pile into the short-side. Since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, this may suggest the DAX 30 will continue higher, although patience may allow for a more stable assessment of the index. Either way, DAX traders should have their focus on upcoming German unemployment data due Wednesday.

How Does the Stock Market React to the First US Presidential Debate? - US Market Open

More broadly, markets are still exposed to considerable uncertainty with the looming US Presidential election. While the event may impact US-centric assets more than those abroad, it is unlikely volatility will be limited to the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500. Thus, the DAX 30 will likely feel some effect from any concrete developments in the election race. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Stronger all Round as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-09-29 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed