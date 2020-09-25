South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Breakout Potential Brewing

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
2020-09-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.26% France 40: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/jByk8LUAt6
  • UK Government Official says either outcome is possible on Brexit
  • UK Government Official says if gaps in fisheries and level playing field are bridged, the EU's more constructive attitude will need to be translated into more realistic positions in the days to come
  • Big headline that says the EU has informed the UK that it must commit to some key demands in next week's trade talks if there is progress before the October deadlines. That said, I don't think this is a particularly new refrain between those two. It's the clock that matters
  • RT @Tams707: #USDZAR tests trendline resistance. Potential breakout in play? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/25/South-African-Rand-Price-Forecast-USDZAR-Breakout-Potential-Brewing-LiveEdu-TDC.html
  • $USDZAR set up for next week (or two)... Weekly chart - Falling wedge taking on the tone of a bull flag. Confluent resistance that's held highs on Thurs & Friday. If USD rally continues, if EM remains with a question mark - $USDZAR a pretty interesting . Well done, Tammy https://t.co/Xqr64bnXFH https://t.co/BkY75zHgeg
  • I've been putting more focus on EURUSD and AUDUSD recently given the progress they have made, but the Dollar strength makes for an interesting contrast to the Chinese Yuan's own multi-month rally. $USDCNH https://t.co/Xx7f0gtbsl
  • What are some short term risks we are witnessing for the $AUDUSD? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/BCe4Fi839A https://t.co/f2se4CXzZg
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.31% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/yvqPsVHtE8
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.42% Wall Street: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.16% France 40: -0.78% Germany 30: -1.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pcZu2bBI1e
South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Breakout Potential Brewing

South African Rand Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Breakout Potential Brewing

2020-09-25 14:02:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

South African Rand Outlook:

Fears of a second wave weigh heavy on the ZAR

With South Africa recently easing restrictions in an effort to reopen the economy, investors are still wary about the future of the emerging market. While South Africa is still currently experiencing the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, fears surrounding Europe’s second wave combined with economic instability appear to be weighing heavy on the ZAR.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the weekly chart below highlights the Fibonacci levels from three major moves. Currently, price action is trading in an area of confluency between the 38.2% level of the short and medium term move. As long as bulls maintain control above the psychological level of 17.00, a bullish breakout cannot be ruled out.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 27
( 22:09 GMT )
Join James Stanley’s Price Action Webinar
Key News Trading Events for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

USD/ZAR Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

MACD Crosses Below the Zero Line

From the short-term perspective, the daily chart below highlights the Moving Average Divergence Convergence (MACD) cossover from below the zero line towards the upside, a potential signal that the pair may be in oversold territory and further upward momentum may be expected.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How can news impact your trades?
Get My Guide

However, on the long side, price action in the pair has just run into a trendline projection that can be found by connecting the April 23rd high to the August high; and this began to come into play yesterday. It has since held a second day of resistance as bulls shy away from fresh highs ahead of the weekend.

USD/ZAR Daily Price Chart

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

USD/ZAR Strategy Ahead

As long as bulls maintain control above 17.00, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement remains as resistance at 17.275. If this level is broken, further upside may prevail with the next resistance level around the 17.5 figure.

On the other hand, a break below may push price action towards the next level of support at 16.634, the 50% retracement of the short-term move.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
2020-09-25 10:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Broke Trendline Support, Now What?
DAX 30 Price Outlook: German Index Broke Trendline Support, Now What?
2020-09-24 21:30:00
Advertisement