EUR/USD
No Respite for Euro as German Ifo Index Misses Expectations
2020-09-24 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rate Takes Out August Low as RSI Tracks Downward Trend
2020-09-24 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Demand Concerns, Rising US Dollar
2020-09-22 06:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Eyeing 200-DMA as Risk Appetite Abates
2020-09-24 07:00:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones May Fall, Will Retail Investors Chase the Bottom?
2020-09-23 04:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
Gold and Silver Vulnerable on Stagnating Stimulus Talks, USD Resurgence
2020-09-24 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-09-23 18:41:00
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
No Respite for Euro as German Ifo Index Misses Expectations

2020-09-24 12:30:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

EUR price, Ifo index analysis:

  • The business climate index published by Germany’s Ifo Institute rose again in September but missed the consensus forecast of economists.
  • That adds to concerns about the economy in Europe, where there are fears of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • With the US Dollar still benefiting from its role as a safe haven, EUR/USD will likely continue to weaken, perhaps after a modest near-term bounce.

Ifo Index adds to downside pressure on EUR/USD

The Ifo Institute’s business climate index for Germany rose again in September but came in below the consensus forecast of economists polled by the news agencies. That has added to the downward pressure on EUR/USD, which is already suffering from US Dollar strength as investors shun risky assets in favor of the safe-haven Greenback.

Ifo index for September

Moreover, concerns are rising about the state of the economy in the Eurozone, where there are fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. That suggests more weakness ahead for EUR/USD, although after its slide over the past week a near-term bounce cannot be ruled out.

EURUSD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (September 21-24, 2020)

Latest EUR/USD price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The Ifo data contrasted with Tuesday’s purchasing managers’ indexes for Germany in September that showed a larger than forecast rise in the ‘flash’ index for the manufacturing sector but an unexpected drop in the services index and a worse than expected fall in the composite measure.

Nonetheless, German industry is recovering and its export expectations have improved significantly, according to Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe. He told the Reuters news agency that rising coronavirus infection rates are hurting sentiment in the service sector, especially in tourism, but Brexit and the forthcoming US election have not yet had an impact on German business.

You can find out here how to interpret an economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

