IBEX 35 Forecast: Rising COVID Infections Exacerbates Bearish Technical Picture

Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 40.14 (+0.53), ICE Brent Crude 41.75 (-0.05%), NYM NYH Gasoline 119.10 (+0.82%). [delayed]
  • USD/CAD price reverses lower as the US Dollar surrenders recent gains back to the Loonie. Get your $USDCAD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/gikRAF4Kh8 https://t.co/koyX0zf5w3
  • "USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Recoils at 100-Day MA" Link to Analysis via @DailyFX - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/09/24/usdcad-usd-cad-price-outlook-canadian-dollar-recoils-at-100-day-ma.html $USDCAD $USD $CAD #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/g8UDn0Vffs
  • #Oil Price Outlook: #Crude Caught at Resistance- $WTI Breakout Pending - https://t.co/PmOjGYDx97 https://t.co/JeC4TvlA6i
  • Speaker Pelosi aiming for $2.4 trillion in stimulus proposal according to aides - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.29% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vGkrwaFvt1
  • Fragile risk sentiment has continued to benefit the US Dollar, which has taken the title of the preferred safe-haven from the likes of the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/jAFn7qGcbd https://t.co/nWLD7cSQUO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.89%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 66.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fWlXXvQUkT
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.5% Expected: 4.25% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-24
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.97% Wall Street: 0.92% France 40: 0.66% FTSE 100: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SmPAA5CRPL
IBEX 35 Forecast: Rising COVID Infections Exacerbates Bearish Technical Picture

IBEX 35 Forecast: Rising COVID Infections Exacerbates Bearish Technical Picture

2020-09-24 18:30:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

IBEX 35 Forecast, COVID, Economic Outlook – Talking Points

  • IBEX 35 price action breaks down amid recent market volatility
  • Spain’s rising COVID infection rates may drag index further
  • Index faces poor technical setup in the near-term

The IBEX 35 Index broke down earlier this week along with its counterpart European indices amid a bout of global risk-aversion, as the rate of Covid infections increases across much of Western Europe. Selling pressure has eased in recent days for the IBEX, but current price action appears to lend a technical advantage for bears in the short-term. Currently the index sits nearly 7 percent lower for September.

IBEX 35 Index (15-Min Price Chart)

IBEX 35 price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Compared to Its regional peers, Spain continues to suffer from an outsized rate of infections. The 14-day cumulative case count per 100k is at 320.0, well above France, Germany, and the U.K., according to the ECDC. Madrid, Spain’s capital city, recently reenacted partial lockdown measures and called for military support to bolster containment efforts.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

That said, relative underperformance in the Spanish index may continue given the outsized pace of infections. The IBEX’s performance year-to-date stands at -27% versus France’s CAC 40 at -17%, and Germany’s DAX at -1%. Adding to the deteriorating virus numbers, Markit Economics’ Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index fell to a 4-month low for September.

IBEX 35, DAX, EU 50 Indexes (Daily Price Chart)

IBEX, EU 50 Index, DAX 30 Index

Chart created with TradingView

Turning to the technical setup, this week’s slide brought price below its recent multi-month low of 6788.9 set on August 3. The level coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci level. This prior point of support will likely act as resistance on the next upswing.

IBEX 35 Index (Daily Price Chart)

IBEX price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Moreover, since August price action pinged the downward trending 50-day moving average several times while setting lower lows. This moving average will likely serve as the next key technical level to overcome should bulls manage to defeat the previously mentioned Fibonacci level. For now, prices may consolidate in a range formed from late March through mid-May. A break below this range would see the index back near its 2003 lows.

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Contributor for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

