USD/CHF Price Outlook: Swiss Franc Falls Sharply Ahead of SNB

USD/CHF Price Outlook: Swiss Franc Falls Sharply Ahead of SNB

2020-09-23 20:40:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

USD/CHF PRICE ACTION ADVANCING OFF MULTI-YEAR LOWS AS SWISS FRANC SURRENDERS GAINS AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER SNB POLICY REVIEW

  • USD/CHF price has exploded over 200-pips so far this month as the US Dollar pivots higher
  • Swiss Franc falling sharply after hitting its strongest level against the USD in over five years
  • The SNB monetary policy update on tap has potential to amplify the rebound by USD/CHF

USD/CHF price action is ‘rising from the dead’ with the US Dollar ripping higher as markets swoon. A resurgence of volatility and risk aversion over recent trading sessions largely underpins broader US Dollar strength across major FX peers, such as the Swiss Franc.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The 225-pip rebound staged by spot USD/CHF so far this month might be voiced as a welcomed development by Swiss National Bank officials, who are due to release their latest monetary policy review on Thursday, 24 September at 07:30 GMT.

USD/CHF PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (AUG 2018 TO SEP 2020)

USD CHF Price Chart USDCHF Technical Outlook

This is considering a relatively weaker Swiss Franc stands to alleviate some pressure on the central bank to act forcefully with currency intervention aimed at stemming the sharp slide by USD/CHF since late last year. As such, it is likely that the SNB stands pat on policy and leaves its target interest rate unchanged at -0.75%.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The Swiss Franc could potentially fall further with USD/CHF advancing as the broader US Dollar extends its rally on the back of disconcerting global PMI data. Technical analysis also points to the possibility of USD/CHF price action prolonging its rebound off its lowest level since 2015 when the SNB de-pegged the Swiss Franc. An impending Bollinger Band squeeze suggests spot USD/CHF prices could consolidate back higher.

USD/CHF PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (14 MAR TO 23 SEP 2020)

USDCHF Price Chart USD to CHF Swiss Franc Outlook

Also, recent US Dollar strength against the Swiss Franc has propelled USD/CHF comfortably above its 50-day moving average. This appears to have invalidated its prior-standing bearish trend highlighted by the series of lower highs recorded over recent months. Eclipsing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its year-to-date trading range opens up the door for USD/CHF to potentially stretch toward the 100-day moving average with the 0.9200-price level posing as possible technical support.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

