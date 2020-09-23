News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Key Supports Broken as US Dollar Strengthens

2020-09-23 06:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

GOLD & SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices consolidate at US$ 1,900 after breaking a key support at US$ 1,910
  • Silver prices fell for a third day with downward momentum prevailing
  • A rising US Dollar may continue to exert pressure on precious metal prices

Gold prices fell sharply this week, as the US Dollar climbed to its highest level seen in over 7 weeks. Resurging coronavirus concerns and dwindling US fiscal stimulus hopes put traders on a defensive mode, spooking a new round of profit-taking activities. A rising US Dollar may continue to be an inhibiting factor on precious metal prices.

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
How can central banks impact markets?
Get My Guide

From a long-term perspective, gold prices may have entered into a period of consolidation within a mega bull trend. Gold prices have retraced 8.5% from its all-time-high seen in early August, after rising more than 40% from their March lows. The macro-environment (ultra-low interest rates and QE) remains accommodative to precious metal prices, albeit a short-term pullback is underway.

Technically, gold prices dived below its 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) this week. It has also broken a key support level at US$ 1,910, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (chart below). The momentum appears biased towards the downside, with the next key support level likely found at US$ 1,874 – the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

IG Client Sentiment indicates that gold traders are heavily leaning towards the long side, with 80% of the positions net long, while 20% are net short. As gold prices fell, traders added more short positions (+19%) overnight. Compared to a week ago, however, traders have trimmed some short (-4%) bets while adding marginal long (+1%) positions.

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

Silver prices fell a third day, forming a “Death Cross” in its daily chart (circled below) as the 20-Day SMA crossed below the 50-Day SMA. The near-term momentum appears biased towards the downside, with an immediate support level found at US$ 23.3 – the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

Although silver prices have retraced 24% from recent peak (US$ 29.8), it still appears to be a reasonable pullback after gaining more than 160% from the March low.

Silver PriceDaily Chart

IG Client Sentiment indicates that retail traders are heavily leaning towards the long side, with 88% of positions net long, while 12% are net short. As silver prices fell, traders geared up short positions (+23%) overnight while trimming long positions slightly (-3%). Compared to a week ago, however, traders have reduced both long (-4%) and short (-6%) positions.

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

