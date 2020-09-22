Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar

Senior Biden Adviser says US-China phase 1 trade deal has been a debacle, adds that Biden would use tariffs in aggressively enforcing US trade laws if elected

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2u8wGqACUR

Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/88MAfkG7Nt

UK PM Johnson says virus restrictions likely to last 6-months $GBP

Optimism $GBP

Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22