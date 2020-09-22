Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  • Senior Biden Adviser says US-China phase 1 trade deal has been a debacle, adds that Biden would use tariffs in aggressively enforcing US trade laws if elected
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.45%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2u8wGqACUR
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/88MAfkG7Nt
  • UK PM Johnson says virus restrictions likely to last 6-months $GBP
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/38gTDn8ejP https://t.co/CjCiVL0C9q
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/0gQ60Dd1S5
  • Optimism $GBP https://t.co/UjSo3Dpthr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.44%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 70.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/n7ePyLk3EB
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Copom Meeting Minutes due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.13% Gold: -0.34% Silver: -1.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1fgVHj1F6Z
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence in riskier assets such as stocks, the Australian Dollar, Sterling and the Euro remains weak and, although a near-term rally is possible, the longer-term outlook remains bleak.
  • As for the traditional safe havens, the US dollar still seems the asset of choice rather than gold, silver, the Japanese Yen or the Swiss Franc.

Trader sentiment poor in stocks, risk off

Traders are continuing to shun riskier assets such as stocks and risk-on currencies like the Australian Dollar, Sterling and the Euro on fears of a second coronavirus lockdown in Europe, banking woes, delays in agreeing a fiscal stimulus program in the US and the vacancy on the US Supreme Court.

While a near-term bounce cannot be ruled out, the outlook for the next week or two remains poor, with even assets that are usually seen as safe havens, such as gold, the Japanese Yen and the Swiss Franc underperforming the US Dollar.

AUD/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (June 23 – September 22, 2020)

Latest AUD/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -6% -4%
Weekly -3% -9% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

