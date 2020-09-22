News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and EURUSD Escalate Debate Even Further: Was That the Break?
2020-09-22 03:00:00
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-22 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable Amid Fading Demand, Oversupply Concerns
2020-09-20 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD
2020-09-22 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Breaks Lower as Risk Aversion Spikes and Volatility Soars
2020-09-21 17:05:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, GBP, EUR Volatility Ahead of Cross-Continental Geopolitical Risks
2020-09-22 01:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Ripping Higher as Markets Swoon
2020-09-21 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-21 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • We start this week off with a threatening drop in risk assets. For the S&P 500, that would be an charged H&S breakdown. Is this the systemic shift that will transition to unquenchable momentum? I discuss that in today's video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/22/SP-500-and-EURUSD-Escalate-Debate-Even-Further-Was-That-the-Break.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/in3LfrNYrm
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (AUG) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Previous: $3.34B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-22
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/glRsSaG3vD
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.29% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VxT6Ljvpik
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.06% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/HbXlgqqEG4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.34%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 63.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RoqYFl8Oue
  • Silver prices plummeted over 8% on Monday, registering their largest single-day swing seen in more than one month. The potential cross over of its 20-Day SMA below 50-Day SMA is likely to form a “Death Cross”, which is a mid-term bearish indicator. https://t.co/N6OHzhZOzR
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here:https://t.co/1oygcFMFNs https://t.co/C2rRzTLN03
  • As the clock is ticking on US Presidential Election – an event that is highly important and may carry significant amount of uncertainty. Will you ride the volatility or stay on the sideline until the political skies are cleared in November? https://t.co/5EXpzyXHct
  • Wall Street Futures edged higher at Asia opening hours: Dow Jones (+0.12%) S&P 500 (+0.13%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.13%) [delayed] -BBG
Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD

Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD

2020-09-22 02:00:00
Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist
Share:

DOW JONES, US DOLLAR, SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

Dow Jones Index Outlook:

Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1.8% on Monday, dragged by materials (-4.88%), industrials (-4.2%) and healthcare (-2.54%) sectors (Table below). A whopping 86.7% of the components in the index ended lower, and all 9 sectors were in the red.

Investors are weighing lockdown plansin Europe amid resurging coronavirus cases, which may hurdle the economic recovery. Meanwhile, a pending US fiscal stimulus and Fed’s reluctance to ease more after the FOMC meeting also dampened prospects of further fiscal and monetary support. As a result, Asia-Pacific equities may open broadly lower on Tuesday.

The clock is ticking until the US Presidential Election, an event that is highly important and may carry a significant amount of uncertainty. Riding the volatility or staying on the sidelines until the political skies are cleared afterwards? This is a question that traders ought to consider.

Some assets may be more sensitive to election news, such as Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, US Dollar index, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, gold, silver, and VIX.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Index Sector performance 21-9-2020

Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically,the Dow Jones index found some support at its 100-Day SMA and rebounded. The formation of a large bearish candlestick has led to a widening of its Bollinger Band, which flags more downside risk in the near term. The MACD indicator dived further into negative territory. Breaking the 100-Day SMA will likely open the door for further downside with an eye on 26,600 – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD

XAG/USD Price Outlook:

Silver prices plummeted over 8% on Monday, registering their largest single-day swing seen in more than one month. Similar to gold, silver has lost its perceived safe-haven characteristics recently, falling alongside risk assets when sentiment sours. A strong rebound in the US Dollar index last night likely catalyzed the freefall of XAG/USD, leading to a firm breaking of its 20- and 50-Day SMA.

The US Dollar is likely to remain a key factor influencer on silver prices, and also gold.

The potential cross over of its 20-Day SMA below 50-Day SMA is likely to form a “Death Cross”, which is a medium-term bearish indicator.

XAG/USD Price – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD

US Dollar Index Outlook:

The US Dollar index surged to its highest level in six weeks before paring some gains this morning. Rising coronavirus cases in Europe, a pending US stimulus package, and the US Presidential Election season probably have reignited demand for safety, and put the US Dollar on bid.

Technically, the US Dollar index attempted to break out a rangebound zone of 91.8-93.8, with its momentum biased towards the upside. The MACD indicator has converged with the price on the chart, suggesting a potential breakthrough above 93.8 resistance.

US Dollar Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Supported by 100-Day SMA, Strong US Dollar Sinks XAG/USD
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Defends 0.7200 Level as VIX Jumps
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Defends 0.7200 Level as VIX Jumps
2020-09-21 21:30:00
Nikkei 225 & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Stock Selloff Sees Support Broken
Nikkei 225 & ASX 200 Price Forecast: Stock Selloff Sees Support Broken
2020-09-21 20:10:00
Gold Price Breaks Lower as Risk Aversion Spikes and Volatility Soars
Gold Price Breaks Lower as Risk Aversion Spikes and Volatility Soars
2020-09-21 17:05:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Ripping Higher as Markets Swoon
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Ripping Higher as Markets Swoon
2020-09-21 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bearish
Silver
Bearish