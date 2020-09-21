AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Defends 0.7200 Level as VIX Jumps

The Nikkei 225 fell beneath 23,000 as it moves to the midpoint of its rising channel. Get your #Nikkei market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/zqEZiyD0Lm https://t.co/UxHlEM1Iv0

As promised⬇️ "#SP500 Teeters on Precipice as Trump Trails Biden in Swing States" https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/09/21/SP-500-Teeters-on-Precipice-as-Trump-Trails-Biden-in-Swing-States-.html https://t.co/AsFRCaHL2k

Recent pickup in volatility has been boosting the US Dollar Now, my majors-based #USD index seems to have formed a bullish Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern Could this finally be the turning point for the Greenback? Learn more about this pattern here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/head-and-shoulders-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/gTO58ia3qV

Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT for insight on major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/X8TIhpKxtF https://t.co/XBegqalOps

The latest sell-off is pushing the #FTSE 100 back down to an old area of support which may not hold if fresh COVID-19 are announced. While the old double-low at 5,850 has been broken before, Get your #FTSE market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/S0jrfnalZJ https://t.co/aFPsy1nuAA

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-21

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 22:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-21

The #Euro saw a sizeable cut in net longs of $2.5mln, however, given that positioning remains stretched, conditions appear ripe for a greater retracement in the Euro, allowing for a greater clear out of net longs. Get your $EURUSD market update here:https://t.co/PSwGReb6EB https://t.co/qWWVlFgRqN

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.35% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.58% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.78% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.93% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Pc8C9T0Q0D