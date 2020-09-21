News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Ripping Higher as Markets Swoon
2020-09-21 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable Amid Fading Demand, Oversupply Concerns
2020-09-20 03:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: US Stocks September Slide Continues
2020-09-21 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-20 16:00:00
Gold Price Breaks Lower as Risk Aversion Spikes and Volatility Soars
2020-09-21 17:05:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Ripping Higher as Markets Swoon
2020-09-21 16:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Yen, NZD, RBNZ, Powell Testifies
2020-09-21 12:30:00
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Aussie Defends 0.7200 Level as VIX Jumps

2020-09-21 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
AUD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR DROPS SHARPLY TO TECHNICAL SUPPORT AMID VOLATILITY FLAREUP

The Australian Dollar came under fire Monday as markets swooned on the back of rising risk aversion. Sentiment-linked AUD/USD price action plunged 120-pips from Friday’s close, but the major currency pair has since clawed back nearly a quarter of the move with Aussie bulls defending a key support zone around the 0.7200-handle.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -14% -2%
Weekly 11% -14% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 MAY TO 21 SEP 2020)

AUDUSD AUD to USD Price Chart Australian Dollar Outlook

Despite a notable relief bounce off this level staged during late trade, the Aussie-Dollar still notched a close below its 50-day moving average. This could increase potential for a retest of the 0.7200-price level underpinned by month-to-date lows. A breakdown of this critical technical barrier, if confirmed with follow-through, elevates the probability of a change in medium-term trend from bullish to bearish. Taking out the 08 September intraday swing low could cause AUD/USD price action to accelerate lower toward channel support before the 0.7000-level comes into focus as another potential downside target.

Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (DEC 2019 TO SEP 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart AUD to USD Australian Dollar Outlook VIX Index Market Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The pro-risk Australian Dollar could also face heightened selling pressure if the VIX Index, or fear-gauge, continues snapping higher as market sentiment deteriorates further. That said, commentary from Fed Chair Powell due later this week might talk down the US Dollar with the prospect of more monetary intervention. On the other hand, if the upcoming release of global PMI data disappoints, risk aversion could get reignited and steer AUD/USD price action lower.

Keep Reading - USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Ripping Higher as Markets Swoon

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

