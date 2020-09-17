Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections

https://t.co/jN5r5x5dme

The $SPX has finally opened with a gap to the downside - first bearish jump in 7 trading days. Still hasn't cleared the 50-day moving average and 3,300 range support https://t.co/9TnMxIsZzL

Oracle and ByteDance said to agree on new revisions from Treasury on TikTok - BBG

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wjJq0j7ZEY

OPEC+ JMMC Panel agrees to extend compensation period for overproduction until the end of the year, according to an OPEC source

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.25% Wall Street: -0.42% FTSE 100: -0.44% France 40: -0.46% US 500: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/UAXbWw313n

Twitchy fingers at the desk, but simply shows the heightened sensitivity the Pound is to Brexit related headlines.... 2019 all over again