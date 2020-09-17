News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance
2020-09-17 16:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Larger Correction as RSI Retains Downward Trend
2020-09-17 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Upbeat FOMC Projections Might Broaden Stock Rally
2020-09-16 21:00:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?
2020-09-17 18:05:00
Gold, Dollar & Nasdaq React to FOMC Decision, Fresh Projections
2020-09-16 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Bank of England to Set Path for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-09-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Euro Technical Outlook: $EURUSD Vulnerable at Yearly Trend Resistance - https://t.co/0LSLYLpJjF https://t.co/fGAMozqzQq
  • USD/CAD rates have broken out of their downtrend, while CAD/JPY rates are honing in on key trendline support. Get your $USDCAD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/AWgJuTlIsX https://t.co/qs71taY9WP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 67.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oJs5127uLB
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: -0.14% France 40: -0.16% FTSE 100: -0.26% Wall Street: -0.88% US 500: -1.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Fy24p3WCUM
  • Oracle and ByteDance plan for global TikTok IPO within about a year - BBG
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 41.14 (+2.42%), ICE Brent Crude 43.46 (+2.87%), NYM NYH Gasoline 122.72 (+3.21%). [delayed]
  • France records 10,593 COVID cases, highest number since lockdown - BBG
  • The broader Euro rally remains vulnerable near-term while below 1.2005. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/8BFPTomTS8 https://t.co/fOxOCSwSmD
  • There is forward guidance and then there is Saudi Energy Minister style forward guidance.... i'm liking the latter https://t.co/GRLxPmZknD
  • All that good will gap recovery effort from $NDX has been snuffed out - before the gap was filled. We hit a new session low
Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?

Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?

2020-09-17 18:05:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold prices have been relatively stagnant the last few weeks as the commodity consolidates
  • With little end in sight, gold may continue to benefit from looser monetary policy and low interest rates
  • That said, a bullish break from its current technical pattern will still require a catalyst

Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?

Gold prices have been relatively stagnant in the last few weeks despite notable volatility in other markets. To be sure, gold has seen price activity, yet it is considerably more controlled than the swings witnessed in July and August and directional progress has been almost nonexistent. As a result, the precious metal has etched out a wedge from the lows of August to the peaks of price action shortly thereafter.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 - September 2020)

gold price chart

With weeks of consolidation under its belt, gold has coiled like a spring and is quickly running out of room in its technical formation, suggesting a break may be due. That said, the September FOMC meeting was lauded by many as an opportune moment, but price would suggest a failure to launch on the back of the central bank meeting. Thus, gold traders are left in search of catalysts after the fundamental groundwork for a continuation higher was arguably laid out by the Fed just a day ago.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Looking to the economic calendar for assistance, it reveals a notable lack of high-risk events in the week ahead which may see gold simply continue sideways instead of stage a volatile break higher or lower. While the longer-term outlook for gold remains constructive in my opinion, the current landscape seems to lack the necessary ingredients to stage a confident run higher.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

While, a surprise uptick in risk aversion or continued USD weakness could help goad the yellow metal higher, I would argue these themes also lack the punch required for conviction. Therefore, gold may continue its gradual trip sideways while bulls look to hold above possible support around $1,921 in the shorter-term and $1,863 over the intermediate timeframe. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: Silver Sideways as Price Action Seeks Direction
Silver Price Forecast: Silver Sideways as Price Action Seeks Direction
2020-09-17 12:40:00
Bank of England Exploring Negative Rates, GBP/USD Whacked
Bank of England Exploring Negative Rates, GBP/USD Whacked
2020-09-17 11:45:00
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish