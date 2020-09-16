South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecast: Will Prices Stabilize Further?
2020-09-16 04:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend
2020-09-15 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs off Inflation Data, Steady Pre Fed
2020-09-16 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.72% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fg0TM8qFZq
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Retail Sales Ex Autos MoM (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.9% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Retail Sales MoM (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate MoM (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Core Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.9% Previous: 0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • How is the FX market connected to other asset classes and what is a simplified macro trading approach to tackle the markets? To learn more Join @DailyFX Senior Strategist, @JStanleyFX on Sep 17th at 12PM EST to get your breakdown. Register here today! https://t.co/uVX8w8Jv8D https://t.co/kRHTO5T1H9
  • London could introduce curfews to prevent second coronavirus wave, according to Evening Standard $GBP
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (11/SEP) Actual: -2.5% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
  • 🇿🇦 Retail Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: -9% Expected: -5% Previous: -7.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-16
South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups

South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups

2020-09-16 11:49:00
Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer
Share:

South African Rand Outlook:

Despite dismal economic data, emerging market currencies continue to strengthen as investors flock towards high yield currencies. Meanwhile, Fibonacci levels continue to hold strong as the ZAR continues to test key Fibonacci levels.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

With the Fed rate decision on the horizon, volatility is expected to increase, particularly in the US session later today. Meanwhile, South Africa is expected to ease restrictions as the economy looks to open up once again, following the Coronavirus pandemic. From a technical standpoint, the 50 day Moving Average has crossed below the 200 day Moving Average, just short of the psychological level of 17.00.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

EUR/ZAR Technical Analysis

The Euro strength has been in the spotlight as the currency continues to strengthen against its counterparts. Meanwhile, the EUR/ZAR is lurking around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level while the MACD remains below zero

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 14:09 GMT )
James Stanley’s Webinar for US Dollar Price Action
Live Data Coverage: FOMC Rate Decision
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

EUR/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

GBP/ZAR Technical Analysis

The GBP/ZAR is currently hovering around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level while the psychological level of 21.2 continues to hold bulls at bay. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is nearing 30, a possible indication that the pair may be nearing oversold territory.

GBP/ZAR Daily Chart

South African Rand Forecast: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR, EUR/ZAR Setups

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
US Dollar Drifting Lower, What to Watch Out for the FOMC Meeting
US Dollar Drifting Lower, What to Watch Out for the FOMC Meeting
2020-09-16 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs off Inflation Data, Steady Pre Fed
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs off Inflation Data, Steady Pre Fed
2020-09-16 08:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Time Cycle: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF Key Levels
New Zealand Dollar Time Cycle: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CHF Key Levels
2020-09-16 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR