EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecast: Will Prices Stabilize Further?
2020-09-16 04:00:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Big Support Holds Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-15 17:11:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
2020-09-16 11:00:00
Gold Prices Ripe for Breakout? Election Polls Show Diverging Trend
2020-09-15 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Shrugs off Inflation Data, Steady Pre Fed
2020-09-16 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View

2020-09-16 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Charts

  • Gold continues to use trend support to push higher.
  • FOMC meeting may see the US dollar slide lower.
  • IG client sentiment mixed.

The price of gold is moving higher ahead of the latest Fed monetary policy decision and commentary later in the day and is supported by a cluster of positive technical signals. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments post-decision will be key, especially after last month’s Jackson Hole Symposium where Powell made a noted shift in monetary policy by signalling that inflation would be allowed to run higher than the central bank’s 2% mandate to allow the economy to rebound further. US interest rates will likely be kept at current ultra-low levels for years to come, keeping downward pressure on the US dollar and boosting the value of gold.

US Dollar Drifting Lower, What to Watch Out for at the FOMC Meeting

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The daily chart shows spot gold trading back above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages and clinging onto the strong uptrend line off the mid-March $1,451/oz. low. The open above the 50-dma, the first time since mid-June, gives the recent move higher additional credibility and leaves the one-month high at $1,993/oz. made on September 1 the next upside target if the move continues. The trend support line, the 20- and 50-dma, and a series of recent lows down to $1.936/oz. may prove difficult for sellers to overcome in the short-term. All eyes on the Fed decision later today to see if the current move higher continues or breaks.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (January – September 16, 2020)

Gold Price Latest - Clinging on toTrend Support as FOMC Looms Into View
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment data shows 80.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.08 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.35% higher than yesterday and 1.04% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.26% lower than yesterday and 8.42% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

