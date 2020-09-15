News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Remains Underpinned as German ZEW Sentiment Improves in September
2020-09-15 09:32:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes 2020 High as RSI Threatens Downward Trend
2020-09-15 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Stabilizing, Focus on Brexit
2020-09-15 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CHF
2020-09-15 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch
2020-09-15 11:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch

2020-09-15 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Japanese Yen Price Analysis & News

USD/JPY Risks Tilted to the Downside

Yesterday’s break below 106.00 and follow through last week’s low (105.80) provided a small bout of excitement in the pair. However, gains in the Yen had stalled slightly as 105.50 provided support. That said, as the US Dollar continues to soften ahead of the FOMC meeting, risks are tilted to the downside in the pair. In turn, this brings into focus key support at 105.10-20 in which the pair have seen previous defences. On the topside, last week’s low is now short-term resistance. Overall, the pair remains neutral as the 105-107 range holds.

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch

USD/JPY Price Chart: 4-Hour Time Frame

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -1% 5%
Weekly 2% 5% 3%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Source: IG

EUR/JPY Contained as Markets Await FOMC

Tepid price action in EUR/JPY as the cross fails to sustain a move above 126.00. While better than expected German ZEW data underpins the Euro, short-term resistance at 125.80 has curbed upside for now. As market participants await the FOMC meeting it appears we could be in for another quiet session. That said, on the downside, support resides at 125.15, failure for the cross to hold would bring into focus 124.30-50.

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch

EUR/JPY Price Chart: 4-Hour Time Frame

EUR/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 21% 11%
Weekly -16% 4% -5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Key Levels to Watch

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

