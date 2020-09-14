South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-09-14 12:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
2020-09-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Triangulating Towards a Breakout
2020-09-14 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.00%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AlIZfvcNy6
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open of the week! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • EU is set to delay UK access decision for Euro clearing due to UK Government's plan to breach Brexit divorce according to sources $GBP
  • ECB's Makhkouf says demand factors will continue to dictate and lead to fall in prices $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.67% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/y1B7jecfgZ
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins! - https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • 🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 6.69% Expected: 6.85% Previous: 6.73% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • 🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) Actual: 6.69 Expected: 6.85% Previous: 6.93% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Technical indicators are chart analysis tools that can help traders better understand and act on price movement. Learn more about the importance of technical analysis here: https://t.co/NpC1D8y4Aa https://t.co/j6PzcQzbVX
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Inflation Rate YoY (AUG) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 6.85% Previous: 6.93% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision

South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision

2020-09-14 09:57:00
Warren Venketas, Markets Writer
Share:

USD/ZAR Analysis

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

This week begins with a marginally stronger Rand against the US Dollar and its major counterparts (GBP and EUR). With both South African and US interest rate announcements to come during the week, markets can expect an increase in volatility and possible price fluctuations depending on variance from estimates and unexpected announcements.

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 15
( 02:09 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR Daily Chart:

South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily USD/ZAR chart above shows price action wavering between the 16.5000 and 17.0000 horizontal levels respectively since the end of August. The larger range can be seen from June where the 38.2% and 23.6% Fibonacci holds as respective support and resistance zones. Price may be heading toward support as the Moving Average (MA) nears a possible bearish crossover (100-day crosses below 200-day in blue) as mentioned in my previous article last week.

Fundamental factors affecting the pair may provide the catalyst to form this bearish crossover and push prices toward the 16.5000 support level and potentially the 16.3444 38.2% Fibonacci zone. The FOMC decision out of the US may have a systemic effect on the SARB if their rate decision diverges from current expectations. If consensus outcomes are seen whereby the SARB keeps rates on hold, this may lead to this short-term bullish continuation.

A rate cut by the SARB will likely cause a depreciation in the Rand and could see ZAR bears target the 17.0000 resistance level. A lot can change from now until Thursday, particularly in the global economic environment so keeping a close watch on any influencing factors could give more accuracy to outcome probabilities.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Enduring Global Risk On Sentiment Supportive Of South African Rand

Emerging Market (EM) currencies have shown mixed responses to global market conditions with the ZAR being one of the standout performers. Although a weaker USD has promoted ZAR strength, the undervalued statistic of the Rand since earlier in the year has resulted in significant strength. Most emerging market currencies offer an attractive carry relative to more developed pairs which may inspire further ZAR strength going forward.

The South African Rand has benefited from the persistence in near term risk-seeking investor appetite coupled with rising yields on South African benchmark government bonds. Over the last month, the R2023 and R2030 government bonds have risen 0.03% and 0.06% respectively (at the time of writing). This increasing yield may encourage Rand bulls and risk-seeking investors.

Tough Decision For SARB Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

With the next South African Reserve Bank (SARB) interest rate decision scheduled for 13:00GMT on Thursday (see the calendar below), markets will keep a keen eye on proceedings as arguments for both ‘hold’ and ‘cut’ have validity. The last meeting resulted in a 25bps rate cut to an annual rate of 3.5%.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision

Arguments for and against a rate cut

RATE CUT

RATE HOLD

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has made a statement that he expects South Africa’s GDP growth outlook for 2020 to contract more than estimates.

South Africa’s CPI is within the SARB’s target range between 3% and 6%. Although at the bottom end, rising inflation is still positive and may favor a hold on interest rates.

A reduction in tax revenue has put added strain on which impacts GDP. This will supplement governments woes going forward in an attempt to generate revenue.

The consensus amongst economists support a hold on rates and forecast a rate increase in over a year.

Dwindling investor confidence prompted by power utility Eskom and corruption could support a rate cut.

No major policy changes expected from upcoming Federal Reserve (FED) interest rate meeting .

The R500 billion stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa has yet to show its efficacy as there have been many administrative hurdles encountered during implementation.

Ease in lockdown restrictions imminent which could foster additional economic growth prospects.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/ZAR: Key Points To Consider Going Forward

The focus for this week will be firmly on Central Banks and their respective interest rate decisions. USD/ZAR will surely be affected by volatility around each event which may cause large price swings. Ensuring sound risk management technique will be essential when trading around these events.

  • 16.5000 psychological level
  • Central Bank announcements
  • Risk management parameters

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-09-14 12:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
2020-09-14 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-09-14 02:00:00
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR